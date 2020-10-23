Wood Duck Rec rescue

A DUCK HUNTER was rescued Friday afternoon from one of the lakes west of the Wood Duck Recreation Area in Stanton County.

Rescue personnel were able to get to a duck hunter who got stuck in thick mud and water in Stanton County.

Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger said emergency workers from Stanton Rescue, the Norfolk Fire Division, Nebraska Game and Parks Division and Stanton County Sheriff’s Office responded and had the man out safely about 1:15 p.m. from the western edge of the Wood Duck Recreation Area.

The call came in at 12:38 p.m. Friday. The 23-year-old Norfolk man was submerged just past his waist and was about 80 yards from shore.

Unger said given the man’s location, it was decided to call the Norfolk Fire Division’s water rescue team, which got the man out in 10 to 15 minutes.

The hunter did not need any medical attention, the sheriff said.

“We’re just lucky he had his cellphone and his waders held up,” Unger said.

This is the third time in the past 15 years that a hunter had to be rescued from nearly the same spot. In each case, it was a man hunting by himself and the mud was soft and made it so the hunter sunk, the sheriff said.

