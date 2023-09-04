A man who became stuck waist deep in mud within the Wood Duck recreation area near Stanton while hunting was rescued by emergency personnel Monday morning.
Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger said that the 25-year-old man had shot a dove and believed he could cross an area where a pond had dried up. The spot initially appeared passable, but the ground was still soaked with water, resulting in the deep, muddy surface.
Around 10:45 a.m., the man was able to call 911 with his cellphone, allowing dispatchers to ping his location.
Unger and deputies with the sheriff's office responded to the scene and initially were unable to locate the hunter. The man could not use his gun to reveal his location because it was filled with mud.
Law enforcement eventually found the man by following the hunter's voice into a dense, marshy area. Unger then trudged through the muddy area in an attempt to rescue the man. He was able to assist the hunter until rescue personnel responded.
The sheriff's office, along with Stanton Fire and Rescue and Norfolk Fire and Rescue, were able to rescue the man using ropes. Stanton County Emergency Management, the Madison County Sheriff's Office and Nebraska Game and Parks also responded to the scene.
The hunter was treated for dehydration but declined to be transported to the hospital.
Unger said he was grateful that the hunter had his cellphone with him, as without the phone, it likely would have been several hours before anyone suspected he was in danger, and it also would have been much more difficult to locate him.
With temperatures on Monday in the mid-90s, Unger said the outcome could have been much worse.
"The Lord was looking out for him," the sheriff said.
The hunter is originally from the Stanton area, but he now lives in Fremont, Unger said.
Monday's incident, he added, marked the third time in the past seven years that someone has become stuck or bogged down in the mud in the Wood Duck recreation area.