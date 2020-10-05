The bright sunshine with temperatures in the 60s matched the sunny disposition of most of the pro-life protesters who turned out Sunday afternoon to protest abortion.
Organizers said they counted 291 people who lined both sides of Norfolk Avenue and 13th Street holding signs that had slogans such as “Abortion Kills Children,” “Adoption, the Loving Alternative,” “Lord, Forgive Us and our Nation” and “Jesus Forgives and Heals.” There were an estimated 200 people about 2 p.m. when the event began, but more people continued to arrive before it ended at 3 p.m.
Norfolk was one of the first three cities to have a Life Chain when the events started in Nebraska in 1990, and President Donald Trump’s recent nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court seemed to have many optimistic on Sunday.
Dr. Jarod Kastl and his wife, Laura, of Norfolk attended the event with their five children.
Laura Kastl said she began participating in the Life Chain events while growing up in Lincoln.
“I moved to Norfolk about 15 years ago,” she said. “When the Norfolk Area Right to Life got them going again, we began participating every year since.”
Laura Kastl said she is encouraged by Trump’s pick for the U.S. Supreme Court and hopes that the U.S. Senate will confirm her soon.
“I think it is exciting that she was nominated and this will be a positive change for our country. I am very much looking forward to it,” she said.
Many of those who drove by the intersection honked horns or shouted words of encouragement.
Mayor Josh Moenning was attending what he estimated was his 10th Life Chain in Norfolk.
"It's great to see such a large turnout of people of all ages and backgrounds.” Moenning said. “This event is an opportunity each year for Norfolkans to stand in solidarity with and in support of those most vulnerable in our community — to peaceably say that we as a community value life in all its forms and stages and seek to support those in need.”
Mary O’Boyle of Norfolk was attending the event with her daughter, Charley Kienbaum, and her friend, Victoria Clinch.
O’Boyle said she thinks prayers are helping the movement gain support.
“All of the prayers over all of the years — absolutely — I think have helped. Now with the politics intertwining, this might be our moment to end this absolute devastation of babies and on women,” O’Boyle said.
O’Boyle, who was praying a rosary while holding a sign, said she may have attended every one of the Life Chains that have taken place in Norfolk.
Kienbaum said the Life Chains are important for the message they provide.
“It’s a good message for mothers to know that abortion isn’t the right choice,” she said. “You should save babies.”
Ken Daberkow of Madison said he probably has attended half of the events, along with his wife, Jane. Unfortunately, she could not attend Sunday, he said.
“This is important because our culture is forgetting about the unseen and unnamed human beings who need to be defended,” Daberkow said. “Their lives are being taken through this atrocity called abortion. That’s the bottom line.”
Rob Hupp of Stanton was attending his first Life Chain, with his wife, Gretchen, who has attended several, along with their children, Mitchell, Olivia and Jacob.
Gretchen Hupp said she hopes the political culture could finally be changing to end abortion.
“I’m hopeful that the new Supreme Court nominee will be appointed and then maybe we can look forward to not having to continue protesting abortion,” she said.
It appeared that all but four people at the event — who demonstrated in support of keeping abortion legal — were part of the pro-life movement on Sunday. The event was hosted by Norfolk Area Right to Life.
Leon Gentrup of Norfolk said while he is more optimistic that abortion can be ended with Barrett’s confirmation by the U.S. Senate, there must be more support for unwed mothers and adoptions.
“Our prayer has to be for that woman who is faced with an unplanned pregnancy,” Gentrup said, “that in her mind, she has another option — regardless what the law says.”
The whole pro-life movement is not just against abortion, but supporting all life, he said. That includes being against euthanasia and doctor-assisted suicides, Gentrup said.
“Life is a gift from God,” Gentrup said.