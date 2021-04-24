HUMPHREY — The second of two public meetings to consider a proposed co-op between St. Francis and Lindsay Holy Family will take place Sunday at 7 p.m. at St. Francis.
The first, which drew more than 250 people to Holy Family gym, took place last Sunday. There were questions, concerns and pleas to treat one another with respect.
For a little more than two hours, they listened to the Revs. Jim Novotny and Eric Olson discuss the proposal while urging all to stop the vitriol the proposal has brought out in some.
Holy Family and St. Francis principal Jennifer Dunn discussed the teacher shortages both schools face and the difficulties in finding teachers.
Olson discussed many of the issues in the co-op proposal, then gave patrons time to discuss the issue among themselves before asking him questions.
Those attending were seated at tables, led by parish board members and other volunteers. After about 30 minutes, some presented their questions and concerns to Olson.
Questions included if Humphrey Public School can be added to the co-op, along with transportation, the impact on students and how the cost of teachers would be split if they were shared.
“It would be based on the numbers of classes they would teach at a certain place,” Olson said. “Their home school is where their contract is held, and if they taught classes at another school, the ratio would be based on whatever school they taught at.”
Another said there are concerns about what happens to Humphrey Public and asked if there could be a three-way co-op.
“There certainly are conversations that I’d like to have regarding a three-way co-op,” Olson said. “There are certain realities that make that very difficult, but I relish very difficult things, so I think that’s a conversation we could definitely have. As far as sharing teachers, yes, that’s definitely something we could do with all the schools. If we have teachers that could be beneficial to Humphrey Public, we’d be more than happy to share them, and that could be in reverse.”
Another group offered reflections rather than questions, including how making Humphrey Public part of the co-op would give Olson more access to those students and help grow their faith.
He was asked about paying teachers more, since finances at both schools are sound, and Olson said they have been given raises the past two years.
He also was asked about the Lindsay Attendance Center, which Humphrey Public has offered, and Olson said Humphrey Public has been generous with its resources, adding that tax dollars everyone in the district pays are part of the equation.
Olson was asked if a vote could be taken or a show of hands and, after joking about the unreliability of voting machines, he said votes can be influenced, and a show of hands could also lead to continued hard feelings.
He was asked why change something that is working well.
“The one thing I see from my perspective is we’re not graduating kids who stay with the church, and that’s the thing that’s most important in my vocation. Are we graduating kids from Catholic schools who stay Catholic? I don’t think we’re doing that as well as we probably should be doing. One reason for this proposal is to try and address that reality,” he said.
Olson was asked if there was a possibility St. Francis and Lindsay Holy Family could be combined, and he said, “I think that’s definitely a possibility. Whether the high school would be combined, and there would be a K-6 or K-8 at each town, I think that would be something that would be very interesting to me, but again, that’s 10 years down the road. It’s something I thought about, but it’s not really in this timeline.”
He ended the session by again urging people to pray over the issue, to pray for him and to pray for the board members and people involved.
“Be more charitable toward them; that would be really, really helpful,” he said. “I get it, I get the anger. … Direct it at me.”
Novotny opened the meeting with the same theme — treating each other with respect.
“I don’t think there is anyone who feels stronger about Catholic education than I do. If you’ve been following anything that’s going on in our country today, we need Catholic education now more than we probably have needed it for a long time,” he said.
He reminded everyone the two schools have co-oped in the past, including wrestling and cross country and JC Camp.
Olson said he appreciates those who reached out to him with comments and that he would be happy to sit down with anyone to talk.
He added the discussion started in the Holy Family finance committee meeting on building a new gym.
“So we started looking at enrollment projects, and enrollment projections looked pretty good, the numbers looked at about 10 students per year, but you really can’t sustain a stand-alone sports program with 10 students a year, so the talk was how can we build a new gym if we can’t really sustain a stand-alone sports program.”
Olson said that led to a discussion about the St. Francis gym, which turned into a conversation about co-oping.
He also squelched talk the co-op idea came from the Omaha Archdiocese, stating it does not know anything about the proposal.
Olson said as stressful as this process has been, he is happy to be going through it. He also addressed Humphrey Public School being left out of the proposal.
“I think one of the mistakes I made, and maybe some of the members of the boards made, was misunderstanding the nature of the relationship between Holy Family and Humphrey Public,” he said. “I think, in some of the feedback I got, the nature of the relationship on the Humphrey Public side, and maybe on the Holy Family side, was of a marriage. The two sides have become so integrated they think of themselves as related than as business partners. That was a particularly poor read by myself and by the boards, also.
“I did not realize how entwined that relationship had become. I’m sorry, I mean I am really sorry for all the chaos and damage ... and I hope those friendships can be maintained. ... I hope those can be put aside in the best interests of the children,” Olson said.
Olson noted he received far more comments on extracurricular activities than he did on faith.
“Ninety-five percent of the comments I got were about extracurriculars, so our priorities are a little out of whack,” he said. “What struck me is we don’t have any problem sharing priests, that doesn’t seem to bother anybody. We don’t have any problems sharing academics, but sharing extracurriculars, so I think our views are a little skewed.”