HUMPHREY — Cost will likely dictate whether Humphrey gets a new swimming pool or repairs are made to the current one.
Dave Henke of JEO Consulting presented a preliminary pool study to the Humphrey City Council during a recent meeting.
The council directed him to figure out what it would cost to repair the current pool and bring it up to Americans with Disabilities Act standards and what it would cost to build a new pool. Once Henke has that information, he will present it to the council.
“It’s going to cost quite a bit to get it up to standards,” Henke said. He also said, “The pool looks better with water in it than without.”
He examined the pool and developed a list of deficiencies, rating them Priority 1, which are items that need immediate attention; Priority 2, items that should be looked at and budgeted for in the next one to two years; and Priority 3, items that should be planned for and budgeted for in the next two to five years.
Priority 1 deficiencies include: marking water depth on the vertical pool wall and on the edge of the deck and spaced no more than 25 feet apart.
There were locations that were more than 25 feet apart; decks have areas that are tripping hazards; joints of the pool floor and walls should be repaired to lessen the water loss during the season; gate between the wading pool and main pool should be repaired to be self-latching; a chair lift should be provided to meet the current ADA standards; wading and main pool need to be repainted and recaulked; current capacity is 245 patrons, but maximum patron load should be 100 because there are just two toilets in the women’s bathroom.
Signage should indicate the 100-patron limit; the perimeter fence does not contain an appropriate number of emergency egress gates. Fence gates should have a concrete path outside the gate to a public way and also should have panic hardware, self-closing and be self-latching; and skimmers must have a device to prevent air lock in the suction pump.
The city has not plugged its equalizer pipes or put new covers on them to meet the VGB Act (The Virginia Graeme Baker Pool and Spa Safety Act is a law named after Graeme Baker, who died in an accident in June 2002, when the suction from a spa drain entrapped her under the water.) These should be reinstalled with unblockable covers to help prevent the pump from losing suction and shutting down.
Priority 2 deficiencies include: The electrical system has become corroded by the exposure to chlorine over the years. The electrical rooms should be separated from the equipment, and proper ventilation should be added to the facility; The existing diving board stands appear to be homemade and are dangerous and should be replaced with modern and safer diving boards; Toilets should be in stalls that meet ADA standards for turnaround radius and handrails.
Partition doors should be added; and the wading pool recirculation system and chemical feed system should be separated from the main pool recirculation system to keep the proper chemicals in balance, instead of staff relying on hand checks and adding chemicals by hand.
Priority 3 deficiencies include: The recirculation capacity for the existing pool should be increased to approximately 575 gallons per minute given current design turnover rates.
The pool mechanical should be updated with a new filter, recirculation pump, pool heater, skimmers, inlets and associated piping; replace the four skimmers with the required seven skimmers and associated piping.
The bathroom should be renovated to meet the current ADA standards. The wading pool should be renovated to meet all ADA standards. A pool heater should be added to the main pool, all plumbing in the bathhouse should be replaced; and the chemical feed system upgraded to meet new recirculation rates.