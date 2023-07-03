HUMPHREY — A new Humphrey Public School will go to a public vote.
The board of education voted last week during a special meeting to pass a resolution to issue general obligation school building bonds not to exceed $39.5 million to construct a 7-12 facility.
All board members voted for the resolution except Alan Huettner, who previously expressed his opposition, and Kory Vering, who was out of town for work and watched the meeting via Zoom. Vering was not allowed to vote.
Jacob Sertich, managing principal architect of Wilkins Architecture Design Planning of Kearney, presented renderings of the building and the design.
However, the final design still may be tweaked, which also would adjust the final projected cost.
Sertich said the changes of note include moving the auxiliary gym to the lower level, the same level as the competition gym.
Also, the band room was moved to the lower level so band students could walk across the hall to the stage.
“We have done some further development with the renderings and also continue to develop additional renderings,” he said.
The renderings include the main entrance on the south side with the main parking lot and drive-up and drop-off areas.
The front entrance has a red panel with “Humphrey Public Junior-Senior High” spelled out in white letters. There also will be red precast wall panels. Other renderings show the commons area has natural daylight, and a view into the main gym, and the FFA will have an outside area where students may grow crops.
There is a walking/running track above and around the competition gym.
The gym is 94 feet long and 100 feet wide, which Sertich said is standard.
The stage will include lighting and a sound system, as well as acoustic treatments on the walls for enhanced sound.
“These are all conceptual images ... and if the bond issue passes, it’s likely there will be some changes,” Sertich said.
Features of the proposed facility include:
— Revised parking area for one-way traffic in the drop-off area to promote safety.
— Crosswalk in the center for pedestrian traffic.
— Revised drives to the stage area and receiving on the west side.
— Student commons was moved closer to the main entrance.
— Main gymnasium and auxiliary gym were moved south to connect with the student commons.
— Auxiliary gym was made to be one level.
— Main gymnasium stayed to be a top-loading gym.
— Kitchen/receiving area moved south to have closer proximity to the commons area.
— Band room and main mechanical room moved north.
— Media center/tech lab moved to the east to allow for natural light into the area.
— Science classrooms moved underneath the new media center/tech lab area.
— Ag lab added to ag classroom for additional learning space, which is now connected to the CTE labs.
Tobin Buchanan, First National Capital Markets of Kearney, said the bond could be issued in more than one series.
“You’ll probably issue some initially, and then you’ll get a draw schedule that will tell when you’ll need dollars to pay for construction. You don’t have to issue the full amount at once,” he said.
Buchanan said there may be lower interest.
“I do think we might be realizing some lower rates on different portions of that bond, but we’re going to focus on the most we would issue at the highest rates,” he said.
The information campaign is getting underway.
“A committee has been meeting to get information to the public, and I think their plans ... is to get some information coming out in the form of an informational website, some flyers, we’re working on a mailer, starting to get some informational meetings with your public, which will end up being two or three public informational meetings, large meetings with presentations and opportunities for the public to ask questions. You have a group of community members working hard to make sure every registered voter in your district is informed about the project,” Buchanan said.
The vote will be conducted by mail. Ballots will be mailed by the Platte County election commissioner’s office on Monday, July 24, and will need to be received by the office before 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 15.
Superintendent Brice King said the vote would cost the district about $9,500 as opposed to a vote at the polls, which would cost about $14,000.