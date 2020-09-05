HUMPHREY — A potential new pool in Humphrey could come with a few amenities — all it takes is money.
Dave Henke of JEO Consulting Group released the completed pool study last week. The study is for a basic pool with a price tag of $3.1 million.
It includes zero-depth entry, meaning swimmers can enter the pool without having to use a ladder. It gradually slopes into the water and the depth increases.
There will be a diving well with 1-meter diving stands. A diving well describes the area of a pool that is designed and constructed for pool patrons to dive from a diving stand into the pool. The diving well must have a minimum depth of 10 feet for a 1-meter diving stand.
The study recommends two 1-meter diving stands. After the diving well, the floor rises at a slope, reaching 5 feet in depth.
The study includes a concrete deck and shaded deck areas. It is recommended to provide 15 feet of deck space around the pool with fabric shaded shelters.
Not all patrons will want to swim but will want to enjoy the atmosphere, so the shaded area is an important feature, according to the study.
There are other features included in the study, such as water spray features that are raised above the water. These features are not included in the cost but could be considered by the capital campaign committee as it raises money to help finance the pool.
The study estimates the operation and maintenance costs of a new pool based on previous projects of similar size in other communities.
Facility A is in central Nebraska with a zero-entry, four-lane 25-meter lap pool, diving well for 1-meter diving, small water play features and fabric shaded areas. The bathhouse includes an admission and management area/vending area, chemical area and gravel parking lot.
The population of that town is 970 people. The income total is $13,600, and the expenses are $31,950, meaning the operating loss of that facility is $18,300.
Facility B is in a rural community and includes a zero-entry, four-lane 25-meter lap pool, diving well for 1-meter diving, small waterslide, water play features, fabric shaded areas and concession area.
The bathhouse includes an admission and management area/vending area, family dressing room, chemical area and concrete parking lot. Many of the existing park elements were relocated with this project, including a 40-foot-by-60-foot shade shelter and large dry playground.
The community’s population is 730 people. Income is $16,230, and expenses are $32,500, resulting in an operating loss of $16,270.
The current Humphrey pool in 2019 received an income of $8,432 and expenses were $37,465 for a net loss of $29,032.
The study reports there are many funding sources to help finance a new pool.
There is a Land and Water Conservation Fund with a 50% matching requirement. There is no maximum grant award.
A Community Development Assistance Act does not have a matching requirement, and the maximum assistance is up to $25,000.
A local capital campaign, which the city is using, is a nonprofit organization that has the potential to raise a lot of dollars for the project.
The city is placing on the ballot a proposed half-percent sales tax on the Nov. 3 general election ballot with money earmarked for the pool.