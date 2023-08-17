Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 110 possible. * WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Iowa and east central, northeast and southeast Nebraska. * WHEN...From Saturday afternoon through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities, and those without air conditioning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Near record to record heat is expected across the region starting this weekend. Excessive heat may persist for a week or more. Some notable records that may be broken are in Lincoln on Saturday where the forecast high is 102 degrees and the current record is 100 degrees set in 1962, and in Norfolk on Monday where the forecast high is 101 degrees and the current records is 100 degrees set in 1914. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air- conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. &&