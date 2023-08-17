HUMPHREY — Humphrey Public School’s attempt to build a new 7-12 facility was defeated Tuesday 634-455 in a mail-in ballot election.
The general obligation school building bonds were not to exceed $39.5 million to construct a 7-12 facility.
“The results are in and, unfortunately, the bond did not pass,” said Brice King, Humphrey superintendent. “For those who are disappointed, we are, too. That said, it is encouraging to see the number of people in support of our school and understand the needs of our students.
“We hope that all members of the district will thoughtfully consider the next steps forward as the issues facing Humphrey Public Schools facilities are real and not going away. We thank all individuals who invested time in the process. We hope the next steps will result in a positive outcome and provide many additional opportunities for the students of our communities.”
According to Platte County election commissioner Eryn Roberts, there were 1,093 ballots accepted.
“There are four ballots to discuss while we canvass on Thursday. (But those ballots) will not change the outcome,” she said.
Roberts said her office mailed 1,580 ballots, and turnout was 69% in Platte and Madison counties.
Percentage-wise, 58% voted no and 42% voted yes.
The Humphrey board worked with representatives from Wilkins Architecture Design Planning of Kearney; Hausmann Construction of Norfolk; and First National Capital Markets of Kearney on the project.
The Humphrey staff and administration held open houses and meetings, mailed information and conducted interviews in hopes voters would see the needs of the district.
The district purchased land for the project on the 7.26 acres north of the city dump. A portion of the land is being used by Humphrey vocational ag classes and the FFA.