HUMPHREY — More state aid is coming to Humphrey Public School.
Superintendent Brice King reported during the July 10 board of education meeting public schools will see an increase in SPED reimbursement, jumping from about 42% to 80% of the expenses district pay to operate their special education programs.
King said he is not sure how much the district will be receiving at this point, but it will almost double what HPS currently receives in SPED reimbursement.
Board president Ron Zach asked how much the district receives in state aid in the form of option enrollment, SPED reimbursement and $1,500 per resident student and how much that money saves taxpayers.
King said the $1,500 per resident student and money from option enrollment students and other miscellaneous aide totals $1.1 million, which will be roughly an increase of $350,000 from the previous year. The district this year received $617,000 for opt-in students. It is unknown at this point how much the additional SPED funding will be.
“That is a huge savings to district taxpayers when you add up those three — out of district, SPED and the $1,500 (for each resident student). That is a big plus for our initiative,” Zach said.
In action items, the board passed a series of policies.
Policy 5006 pertains to option enrollment. King said the one change is previously when the district set program capacities, including the SPED capacities, new legislation requires those SPED capacities to be removed, and the administration and faculty have to evaluate each student to determine if the district has the resources and capabilities to educate that student, which determines whether they can be accepted into there district. If not, the district has to document why it cannot accept a student. Previously, schools set the capacity limit and simply say they are full or not.
In March, the board approved capacities for the 2023-24 school year and those figures will be put in the amended policy. By Oct. 15, it will have to amend the policy again to set capacity for each grade level for the 2024-25 school year.
King said capacity levels are set for each grade level, and the sophomore class is already at capacity, and no more opt-in students will be accepted. That does not affect resident students who may move in. Districts are legally required to accept them despite capacity levels.