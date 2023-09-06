HUMPHREY — No vote and no votes, and what to do about both.
Humphrey Public School Board members had a brief discussion about the Aug. 15 bond issue for a $39.5 million grade 7-12 facility that was defeated 634-458.
The bond election was conducted by mail-in ballot, and there were 1,580 ballots mailed to registered voters in Platte and Madison counties, but only 1,095 ballots returned, meaning 413 did not vote.
Board president Ron Zach said he wants the board to take time and think about how they can turn no votes to yes and get more people to vote.
“I think we move forward, but how we do that — I think we need to give people a little time to think about it,” he said.
Humphrey superintendent Brice King said the bond issue could be called six months from the Aug. 15 date, but Feb. 15 falls on a Thursday. Legally, elections are held on the second Tuesday after the first Monday of the month. That pushes the vote to Tuesday, March 12, 2024, at the earliest. He also said the board has the option to wait until the primary election on Tuesday, May 14, 2024.
“Now is the time to give it plenty of time,” Zach said. “We have plenty of time to reevaluate. I don’t want to make any rush decisions. I thought we did a great job with information ... but we definitely have to change some things up or we’ll have the same outcome. I want to challenge every board member here to think about what it would look like if we run it again. Honestly, it’s changing 90 people’s votes from no to yes, or getting people who didn’t vote to vote for it. We have to keep the students first and keep the positive interaction we’re having.”
Board member Alan Huettner asked what would change, and he was asked by board member Kory Vering what would have to change to get his vote.
“Get the other schools involved,” Huettner said. “You have to get them involved, or it’s going to happen again next time.”
“That’s why I think everybody has to reevaluate, and we’ll look at this in a month or two,” Zach said. “I’m not ready to give up on these students by no means.”
Board member Mike Brandl asked Huettner how he would get St. Francis and Lindsay Holy Family patrons involved.
“Probably participate in the discussions were having,” he said.
But Brandl said few people attended meetings, open houses or tours the school offered to explain the need for a larger 7-12 school building.
“All the meetings were open, and nobody showed up,” Brandl said.
“That was probably the most disappointing thing, of the people who voted no or didn’t want it, how many showed up and actually asked the proper questions or heard the proper information,” board member Aaron Korth said. “That’s what bothered me — if there were that many people against it, where were they because we didn’t hear from them.”
King said the board had talked about conducting a survey, but those results are not always a precursor to the final tally.
“I know Steve (Thiele) from Hausmann Construction said that when Bennington ran their (bond issue), they had surveys out to the public, and he said, according to the survey, it was going to pass by 2,000-plus votes, and it failed. So he said it’s hard to know. You spend the money to put out a paper copy (survey) for everybody to send it back, but will they send it back? You do it electronically and how many times do they submit (a survey) to give a different outcome.”
Huettner said, “I don’t think District 67 can support three new schools if that happens, and we won’t know if that happens until the archdiocese says something. I think Lindsay is going through with what they’re talking about. If they (the archdiocese) say go ahead and build a new school, it’s going to be tough to pass this one, but if they don’t, it’ll fly the next time because those people across the street (St. Francis) won’t send their kids to Lindsay, they’ll keep them right here.”
Brandl asked if it’s true St. Francis is going to build a new school in Cornlea.
“There’s so much speculation about everything,” Zach said.
Board members said they did not hear why people voted against the bond issue or why they didn’t vote at all, and they are curious why there were so many no votes and people who didn’t vote.
“I’m disappointed it didn’t pass, but nobody said why they were against it, so we could talk to them and maybe change their minds,” Zach said. “That is the most disappointing, that nobody showed up at the meetings. I don’t know what we can do differently, but we have to get people to show up at the meetings.”
“It’s all what happens over there,” Huettner said, referring to St. Francis.
“I don’t know, Alan,” Zach said. “You can say that, but what if 200 people from St. Francis Parish voted no, but 300 from Lindsay voted not. We don’t know.”