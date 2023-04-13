HUMPHREY — If Humphrey Public School moves forward with a new facility, it’ll likely be a 7-12 school.
Board of education members agreed Friday evening during a special meeting to stay with the original plan of a 7-12 school if St. Francis is not interested in purchasing the current facility.
The board examined the cost of expanding the project to include prekindergarten through sixth grade, but at this point — and it could change — the facility will be for seventh through 12th grades.
Superintendent Brice King said the architect and Hausmann Construction put together cost estimates on adding a prekindergarten through sixth grade facility.
“The information we got from our community advisory meeting is that we should explore the possibility of adding a pre-K-6 onto our 7-12 facility with the idea, if St. Francis is still interested, and they indicated interest in purchasing our building. I contacted our architect and Hausmann Construction asking what that additional cost would be to add that project onto the 7-12,” he said.
The board members reviewed the financials given to them and, taking into account if enrollment continued to grow, the pre-K-6 addition would need to be two sections, meaning two classrooms per grade level.
“There was a price for a two-section (addition) and a price for a one-section (addition), and the board decided if we are going to build, and this was going to be our one and only facility, we would pursue a two-section elementary addition, and the cost for that was $7,090,999. The other part of the project is adding a second gym because we would be losing that aspect within our current building. To do so, that would be at a cost of $2,339,765, so in all, the two-section and the gym would cost $9,430,764,” King said.
He said those figures are approximate and likely on the high end, and bids would not be sought for 10-11 months.
Playground equipment also would be added, but those costs are unknown. King said seven years ago, when he came to HPS, the cost to update the cement to address drainage issues and switch the wood chips to turf was about $90,000.
A new playground, he said, would add more inclusive equipment to make it more ADA friendly for the community.
That would be more expensive, but grants could be available.
King said he was instructed by the board to reach out to St. Francis in case it’s still interested in acquiring the current building from HPS, and that selling price would be between $9 million and $10 million. He emphasized since the exact construction costs are unknown, the asking price could be slightly reduced.
Another advisory committee meeting will be at 6 p.m. Monday, April 17, and King said the architect would present the three options with the feedback from the first meeting added and explain how space issues in the current facility would be addressed in a new facility. The architect also will provide examples of different aspects of the building that have been recently done on other projects to gather feedback on what the committee likes and dislikes. Examples of those spaces could include front entrances, special education classrooms, general education classrooms and career and technical education spaces, etc.