HUMPHREY — Humphrey Days will feature old favorites and new events Friday and Saturday, July 7-8.
Friday is all about children and families.
Becky Sell, Humphrey Community Club president, said such events go over well.
“We changed it up this year by doing them all on Friday night, hoping more people can participate. We had a great crowd of people for the movie so we really wanna make that a staple, so many seemed to really enjoy it. The kids events will be held in the west park,” Sell said.
On Saturday, two new events take center stage, the Veterans Memorial Fun Run and golf tournament.
“We were approached about adding a run and golf tournament. Both are fun events and again hoping they bring in more people, and some maybe different people, if they’re an avid runner or golfer,” Sell said.
The run starts at 8 a.m. and includes a 2-mile and 5-mile run., beginning and ending at the Humphrey Public School bus barn on the northwest corner of Eighth Street and County Road.
For more information, contact Aaron Korth at 402-841-1619, or email him at aaron.korth1978@gmail.com.
All proceeds go toward the Veterans Park in Humphrey.
The parade begins at 10:30 a.m. with a new course this year, starting at Czarnick Scale House and CVA near the railroad tracks where entries line up. It then travels west on Oak Street, south onto Fifth Street and takes North Fifth Street to Cedar Street and back to the Czarnick Scale House and CVA.
When the parade ends, head over to Main Street, where Main Street Market will be serving hamburgers, brats and all the fixings.
The golf tournament is at 2 p.m. at Steepleview Golf Course.
The two-day event concludes with Rockin’ on the Range.
The Persuaders, a band from Omaha, will perform at 8 p.m. on the driving range at the golf course, a new location this year.
“As far as moving the concert to the driving range, co-oping with Steepleview lets us have it at a place that’s outdoors and they will help by serving the alcohol. Plus it’s a fun idea. Who doesn’t want to rock on the range?” Sell said.
The Persuaders bill themselves as “Life of the party since 1989. Covering a variety of classic and modern hits from the last six decades, this band features dynamic performances of popular dance/rock hits. It’s hard to put into words what this band does, but their live music experience is second to none! Known for their high-energy entertainment, Persuaders offers a little something for everyone. Currently rocking live performances for clubs, weddings, festivals and corporate events.”
Leader Mike Cain was inducted into the Nebraska Music Hall of Fame in October 2022.