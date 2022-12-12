HUMPHREY — Construction on Humphrey’s new fire station and swimming pool is moving along, but weather and supplies will determine if they stay on course.
Forrest Kramer, one of the owners of Christiansen Commercial Construction of Pender, said the pool is on target to tentatively be completed by July 2023, but weather and supplies are an issue.
“Right now we have the excavation for the diving hopper — the deep end — and the general slope of the pool is complete,” he said. “We have the aggregate placed in the deep end, which is a sub-base underneath the pool, and we have the main drains set and plumbed.”
Some cement also was scheduled to be poured last week. Placement of the base is anticipated sometime next week.
“I think we’re just two days behind, so we should have the base of the diving well poured by the 18th of December, and then we’ll put scratch coat on, which is just a lightweight concrete that you put on real rough, and it’s on the slope of the pool behind the rebar. That way when we’re tying rebar and setting things, we have a good surface to walk up and down,” Kramer said.
Despite snow and cold and the need for help, which slowed down work, he is happy with the progress they have made.
“It kind of slowed us down a little bit, and we’re still looking for some more help,” he said. “We have a couple guys down there, and I typically like to run three to four to a crew. I have a young man who applied ... and I’m going to get a hold of him and see if he is interested.”
As for supplies, he said Humphrey is better off than the West Point pool project.
“We’ve been lucky. We have a similar project in West Point where we’re having a heck of a time getting our materials for making our ready-mix concrete,” Kramer said. “Gerhold Concrete is also doing the work on Highway 275, and there’s such a shortage of cement they have given allocations to small ready-mix suppliers. Right now, we have two projects, I have one in Le Mars, Iowa, and one in West Point, and both of them are having problems. In Le Mars, we had to change our concrete mix because we couldn’t get the cement and fly ash for the cement.
“That’s been an increasing challenge, not just for us, but for all of our ready-mix suppliers. They can’t get rock because the limestone comes out of Fort Calhoun, and Fort Calhoun had a collapse of a mine, so they’ve gone back to surface mining, but it’s slowed them down significantly. And as we go to greener and greener energy and shut down coal plants where we get the fly ash from for mixing in the concrete, there’s less and less fly ash that we can get, so that’s the biggest challenge in any construction right now.”
He said Humphrey does not have another project, such as the Highway 275 project, that uses concrete, so it is better off than West Point in that regard.