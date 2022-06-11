CHICAGO — Humphrey’s Mr. Cub had his moment at Wrigley Field.
The Rev. Wayne Pavela delivered the baseball to the pitching mound May 18 when the Chicago Cubs hosted the Pittsburgh Pirates. He said it’s one of the perks given to season ticket holders.
“At the beginning of the season, you get a questionnaire, and they give you six different things that they will do for you as a season ticket holder, then you’re supposed to rank them accordingly,” he said.
Options include autograph sessions with former and current Cubs, alumni on-the-field events and taking the ball to the mound, among others.
The day he took the ball to the mound, he also got to meet former Cubs great, relief pitcher Lee Smith.
Pavela received an itinerary for the day.
“Everything is very choreographed as to what was going to happen that evening to the fact a high school baseball team was going to be recognized at 6:15, at 6:20 this was going to happen and at 6:23, this was going to happen and so on and so forth,” he said. ”At 6:30, Wayne Messmer sang the national anthem, and at like 6:33, the umpires gave an official ball, and at 6:35 he came over to me and gave me the ball, and at 6:35, I walked out to the mound. I had to put the ball on the rubber, and I all I could think was that this sucker’s going to roll off.”
Pavela said he got some advice from his fellow bleacher bums.
“My friends, the people in the bleachers that I hang out with, one fellow said to me, ‘When you get out there, Father, enjoy the moment, relish the moment.’ Then some ladies that I know said, ‘Father, you need to throw us a blessing.’ I told them I’m not going to do that, I’ll wave to you. I turned around, and I waved to everyone, and then I walked off the mound. They gave me a certificate and a copy of the itinerary with my name on it, and a set of season ticket holder Cubs baseball cards,” he said.
A cameraman on the field put Pavela on the big screen, and PA announcer Jeremiah Paprocki announced Pavela as the deliverer of the game ball. He then walked onto the field, put the ball on the mound and walked off.
For a lifelong Cubs fan, Pavela has been on the field before, but not on the mound, so what might excite the average fans who never touch the grass of a major league park, Pavela took it in stride.
“I’ve been around baseball all these years, so it was nothing big. I mean it was exciting to be out there, and I relished the moment,” he said.