HUMPHREY — The final plans for Humphrey’s new swimming pool were approved recently by the Humphrey City Council.
The design and specifications will be submitted to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services for approval.
Kevin McElyea of Aquatic Designs said HHS would take 30 to 40 days to review and send back comments on the design and specs, which his firm will respond to. It is expected the bid-letting process will be in May.
Construction could begin later this year, with opening scheduled for 2023.
The pool will include diving boards, volleyball net, pool bench, basketball goal, toddler area, water slide, suns shades, floatable walk, toddler slide and zero-depth entry.
The estimated total cost of a new pool is $4.26 million after the committee scaled down the size and amenities.
So far, $730,000 has been committed for the pool. The committee’s goal is to raise $1 million.
Committee members have received commitments of $750,000 from private donations, and the city has set aside $500,000 for the pool in its capital improvement budget.
The project has received a $400,000 grant from the Nebraska Game & Parks Commission Land and Water Conservation Fund Stateside Assistance Program, along with a $60,000 grant from the Columbus Area Convention and Visitors Bureau Advisory Committee.
The project is waiting to hear about grants from the Nebraska Department of Economic Development for funding from the Civic and Community Center Financing Fund as well as other private foundations.
In a related item, the council approved the plans and specifications for the water main extension to the swimming pool site and set bid letting date for 1 p.m. on Thursday, April 14, at the Humphrey city office.
Advanced Consulting and Engineering Services (ACES) is designing and providing the specs for the water main extension to the pool site.
The proposed project consists of the construction of about 700 linear feet of water main, about 615 linear feet of sanitary sewer main, miscellaneous fittings, valves, water services, manholes and other miscellaneous work required to construct the project to the lines and grades shown on the plans.
The engineer’s estimated cost is $100,000.