HUMPHREY — The Humphrey Days parade will take a different route this year, and new events are planned.
Eric Wemhoff of the Humphrey Community Club discussed plans recently with the Humphrey City Council.
Humphrey Days is set for Friday-Saturday, June 17-18, with all events in and around the Humphrey Community Center and Heritage Park.
On Friday, June 17, there will be a Bucket Ball Tournament, and an Outdoor Movie Night, with “Sing 2,” showing. Weather permitting, it will be held outside, drive-in theater style. If there is inclement weather, it will be moved inside the Community Center. There also will be food trucks.
Free-will donations will be accepted with proceeds going toward new welcome signs. Popcorn and drinks will be served.
On Saturday, there are a variety of activities, including a barbecue cooking contest, parade and lunch, kids activities, cornhole tournament, fire hose fights and barbecue feed and dance featuring the band Boundless.
Wemhoff said the band will play in the Community Center, and the bar will be open.
The parade route will change this year. It will start at the ballfields, head down Eighth Street, turning on Elm Street, and turn right by St. Francis Church and end at the Community Center.
Wemhoff said the Community Club wants to keep all activities in one area so people do not have to go to different locations in town between the parade, dance and park activities.
“We’re trying to retain people for as long as possible,” he said. “We had a pretty decent crowd for the food, and then things got spread out for the parade and the street dance. ”