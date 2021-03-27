HUMPHREY — Greg Schroeter has his life back again.
The 51-year-old Humphrey man is feeling like himself again after COVID-19 and Guillain-Barre syndrome (GBS) landed him in the hospital for 47 days and another 43 days in rehab.
He has learned to walk again, is working — part time in the office and part time at home — and, most importantly, is feeling like his old self.
Greg and Kim, his wife of 29 years, have two children, Luke 25, and Hannah, 23.
For Kim, his recovery is a gift.
“It’s amazing. I could have been grieving for my husband, but I’m not,” she said. “I feel blessed, I’m just so thankful, it’s amazing, it’s wonderful. My heart’s just fluttering. I’m just glad he’s home.”
Greg’s ordeal started on a Friday spent doing yard work.
“On Nov. 20, I was working in my yard, cleaning up all the cornstalks when I got done working in my yard. I had tingling in my feet. My wife was working at the (Boone County) clinic in Albion, and she came home and said, ‘Oh you just have a pinched nerve or something, no big deal.’
“I kind of blew it off, but on Saturday it got worse, and then on Sunday I was physically sicker, and the tingling in my feet was progressing. On Monday, she went to work, but I stayed home, and it got progressively worse. I fell down in the house. I called my wife and said I don’t feel well, there’s something wrong.”
Kim drove home and with Greg’s brother, Daniel, and they picked him up and immediately drove him back to the Boone County Clinic.
“He was evaluated by one of our providers,” Kim said, “and they did a series of blood work, and they did test him for COVID, and he was positive for COVID, and it just seemed like the tingling was progressing, and he was basically unable to walk at that point.”
Three days after he first felt the tingling in his feet, Greg was transferred to the emergency room at Methodist Hospital in Omaha.
He was hospitalized there from that day until Jan. 8.
“Basically I was rendered paralyzed from the waist down, and I had paralysis in my fingers very, very severely. They were curled and basically unusable. I could still use my elbows and my shoulders,” Greg said.
‘I was out of it’
While he was going through the physical trauma of his body shutting down, he said the situation took an emotional toll on Kim.
“I think emotionally she thought I was going to die because she was in the thick of it by getting calls daily from the ICU nurses and doctors who were taking care of me at Methodist,” Greg said. “Me, personally, I was out of it. I didn’t know if I was coming or going. So, everything from Nov. 27 through the whole month of December I don’t remember. I was incoherent. I was on narcotics, in ICU, transferred to the Step Down Unit, so I think for my wife emotionally, I think she didn’t know if I was going to make it.”
Kim said, “Emotionally for me it was a struggle, but I just think the whole community of prayers worked for us. It’s just an amazing feeling for us. It’s indescribable how people came together for us and to pray for us.”
Greg was not getting better at this point. He was positive for COVID-19, he developed pneumonia and then Guillain-Barre syndrome, which is a rare neurological disorder in which the body’s immune system mistakenly attacks part of its peripheral nervous system. In his case, GBS flared from his exposure to the coronavirus and attacked his spinal cord, causing paralysis.
He could not keep food down, so he was not eating, and then doctors discovered a large cyst on his pancreas, which required a procedure to lance it.
“That was actually holding up my progress,” he said.
“It seemed like he was getting better; however, there was just something going on with his stomach, he could not eat or drink or keep anything down,” Kim said, “so they decided to do a CAT scan, and they found this huge cyst coming off his pancreas. They went down with an endoscopy, they put a stint in and drained the cyst. After that it seemed like he turned a corner. He was able to take liquids, and by Jan. 8 he was discharged to Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals-Lincoln Campus.
She said draining the cyst suddenly kick-started his recovery.
Couple had to be apart
Kim could not see Greg during his hospital stay, relying on phone calls from the staff to learn how he was doing.
“They didn’t hold anything back. They were all straight-shooters. They gave you the truth,” she said. “It was something I had to go through, it was hard, but with the Guillain-Barre, the doctor told me Greg had a 50-50 chance of being put on a ventilator. That almost happened twice, and I always say by the grace of God and prayer Greg never went on a mechanical ventilator. He was on a breathing device to help with his COVID and Guillain-Barre, but it never was a mechanical ventilator.”
While Greg was worried Kim thought he might die, doctors did not feel that way.
“The doctors never said Greg would die from this. They said he was very sick, but they said he would recover,” Kim said. “Even if he would have been put on a ventilator, it would have extended his time in recovery; however, they were telling me how sick he was, but they said, ‘He’s not going to die Kim, but you are going to have a long road to recovery.’ It was hard for me to hear that, but I had to accept it.”
Goal was ‘to go to rehab’
Once the stent was inserted, Greg started to take liquids, and he felt better, but was still paralyzed.
“My whole goal was to get to Madonna in Lincoln to get to rehab,” he said. “Kim dropped me off at Methodist on Nov. 23, at about 5:30 at night, I worked my way through ICU, and once I got that stent in, I got better, and I was working on getting off the IV, and they packed me up and sent me from Omaha to Lincoln — with an IV — with the understanding I was still paralyzed, and I was going to therapy.
“That’s what my goal was, to go to rehab.”
He got to Madonna on a Friday afternoon, Jan. 8, and on the morning of Saturday, Jan. 9, he was being evaluated him to determine the type of therapy he would go through.
The following Monday, therapy started. He went through occupational therapy, which is learning to navigate in a house, as well as physical therapy, which is strength training and learning to walk again.
He was still paralyzed and his legs had atrophied from all the time he spent in Methodist.
“You’re helpless when you first get there,” he said. “The first thing they did on Monday was stand me up for like 3 or 4 seconds, so that’s a baseline starting point.”
They put him in a standing frame, which lifts him off a mat and stands him up.
After several days of that type of therapy, they worked on strengthening his muscles through weight training.
There is a tram, which is a machine he is strapped into and the therapists slowly guide him to simulate walking using his legs.
The third element is the use of a machine called Lokomat, a robot-assisted walking therapy. It was strapped onto Greg and therapists put him into a weighted harness. His legs are placed into a machine — like a robot — and his legs carry his body weight, and he is taught to walk again on a treadmill.
“When I started it, I could only load 50% of my body weight into the harness, into the machine onto the treadmill,” he said.
The Lokomat handled the other 50% of his body weight as Greg relearned to walk.
“It is the paramount machine in the history of Madonna because it teaches you to walk again,” he said.
That therapy lasted about two weeks, and then he graduated to pool therapy.
Walking in water
He still could not walk on his own, so he used a wheelchair. Therapists took him from the wheel chair to a harness and into the water.
“You get out of the wheelchair into the water, and then you start doing pool therapy, which is putting weight on your knees, and your legs and your feet in the water, and that’s how I learned to walk again. The combination between the Lokomat and the pool therapy allowed me to walk again,” Greg said.
At this point he had been in therapy for about three weeks.
“The minute I hit the water, I progressively moved to walking. Once I got into the pool, and I did that Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays — I did the Lokomat Tuesdays and Thursdays — my body basically took advantage of that, and I really took small steps to get the strength back in my legs,” he said.
He graduated to therapists standing him, and he began using a walker. After a week he started walking in the gym without a walker while a therapist held his gate belt. He did that every day for an hour to an hour and a half each day.
He was at Madonna from Jan. 8 to Feb. 19 and now feels about 95% recovered.
“(On) March 15, and I felt like the old Greg again,” he said. “All I wanted to do was get out of therapy and get out of the hospital. My original goal was March 5, that was the goal they set for on evaluation day Jan. 9. But once I started the Lokomat and the pool and walking with the walker, I wanted to get out of there and get home. I actually came home on Feb. 19. I don’t know if I necessarily was ready to come home, I was pretty tired that first week, but I think being home was therapy itself, so I kind of overdid it.”
‘I’m walking on my own’
He is doing outpatient therapy three times a week at Humphrey Physical Therapy.
That alone is helping his physical and mental health,” Kim said.
“Keep in mind I was a healthy individual when this syndrome struck; Guillain-Barre coming from COVID is what it is,” he said.
Kim said they do not know if Guillain-Barre came from COVID or if Guillain-Barre caused COVID.
His initial rapid test for COVID was negative. The more detailed test, which includes blood work, was positive.
“There’s some mystery surrounding that,” Kim said. “I don’t think we’ll ever know, but with COVID affecting people’s breathing and weakening their immune system, the Guillain-Barre could have started at that time.”
But Greg continues to look ahead.
“I’m not running or playing basketball, but I am walking on my own. I went to work Thursday (March 11) for the first time in four months. The doctor said I could go into work in Clarks (at Strobel Energy Group), where I work twice a week, and the rest of the time I work from home,” he said.
Getting up and going to work never felt so good.