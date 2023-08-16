An 81-year-old Platte County man died on Tuesday after he became trapped in a grain bin.

About 6:30 p.m., deputies from the Platte County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a farm about 4 miles east of Lindsay along Highway 91 for a man trapped in a grain bin, said Platte County Sheriff Ed Wemhoff in a press release.

Lindsay Fire and Rescue and Humphrey Fire and Rescue responded to the scene, where first responders deployed their grain bin entrapment teams. LifeNet medical helicopter was notified and placed on standby.

The victim, William Babel of Humphrey, was found to be deceased upon first responders’ arrival, Wemhoff said.

The grain bin was partially emptied to recover Babel, the sheriff said.

The incident remains under investigation by the Platte County Sheriff’s Office.

