A Humphrey man is facing a pair of felony charges and several misdemeanors for separate alleged stalking incidents.
Deputies with the Nance County Sheriff’s Office applied for a first warrant to arrest 41-year-old Leslie Saner Jr. on Aug. 18, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office. That warrant included charges of stalking, a felony, and five counts of second-degree criminal trespassing, all misdemeanors.
The crimes purportedly started in June and continued through Aug. 1. Saner was arrested by the Platte County Sheriff’s Office last Saturday and posted 10% of a $25,000 bond to be released on Sunday.
On Monday, Nance County deputies received information that Saner had allegedly continued to harass and stalk the same victim, according to the release. Deputies applied for another arrest warrant for stalking, second-degree criminal trespassing and violation of a protection order.
Nance County deputies located Saner in Genoa and arrested him on the new warrant. He was transported to the Platte County Detention Facility and is being held on a $50,000 bond.