HUMPHREY — The wind is whipping him in the face, he’s decked out in warm overalls, gloves and boots, but Dick Classen is oblivious to the elements as he digs up carrots.
Gardening in the winter may seem odd to most, but to Classen it’s as natural as toiling in the summer.
The 76-year-old rural Humphrey man is harvesting carrots that will feed his family, friends, charities and just about anyone else he generously gives them to.
“One day I got to thinking, and it was probably 12 to 15 years ago, that our parents and grandparents before us, most of them had caves out at their place, and that’s where they stored their produce during the wintertime,” he said. “I thought that was Mother Nature’s refrigerator, and I don’t have a refrigerator big enough to do what I’m doing.”
So Classen created his own outdoor refrigerator by digging a deep hole, insulating it with leaves and placing plastic on top so he doesn’t have to worry about snow or wet conditions ruining his crop.
“I’ve been doing this probably at least 10 years on the same spot, and I dig my carrots with a spade that is probably 16 inches long and 5½ inches wide, so I get down there and get the roots,” he said.
“I read in a news article one time that if you leave carrots in the ground like you would parsnips, after the tops get frozen, it changes the starch to sugar, and they do get a whole lot sweeter, and that’s the key to what I’m doing,” Classen said.
He starts digging usually around Dec. 1, after the first couple of cold spells when temperatures fall to the 20s, but this year he started a little earlier, and he has not noticed a difference.
“Everyone I give them to tells me they’re the sweetest carrots they’ve ever had — unless I’ve given them to them the year before and the year before that,” he said.
People all over town have been given carrots, and this year John Keller, owner of Main Street Market, is selling Classen’s carrots in the store.
This year he had 19 rows of carrots that are 28 feet long, which is more than 450 feet or — if turned into one long row — the length of 1½ football fields.
“So you can understand there’s a lot of carrots out there,” he said. “I would guess I probably dig eight wheelbarrows full, which, I’m just guessing, weigh probably between 80 and 100 pounds per wheelbarrow full.”
He takes them to St. Francis School, area nursing homes and food pantries and gives them to family and friends.
Classen operated a barber shop on Main Street and finally put away his clippers at 62, drove semi-trailer trucks part time, worked at John Deere in the parts department for more than 20 years and sold kitchen cabinets for about 10 years. He likes to stay busy.
“I feel good about doing that because the Bible says you’re supposed to feed the hungry and maybe this is a pathway for me to get up and see the Lord sometime, so I’m going to continue to do it as long as I can,” Classen said.
His work ethic came from his parents, which he passed to his four children — Karen, Missy, Brian and Dan — and now to the grandchildren.
“I dig ’em, they pick them up and clean the dirt off them, and I wash them off, so there’s always a clean carrot, they’re clean enough you don’t have to peel them. My wife (Sally) peels them, but I don’t when I process them. I just brush them with a vegetable brush, and I think there’s still a lot of good stuff on that skin, just like on an apple,” he said.
People have asked how he gets his carrots out of the frozen ground and Classen said he jokes he uses a backhoe and dynamite but sometimes has trouble finding the carrots, but the truth is he digs by shovel and a lot of elbow grease.
He actually lets them freeze and then covers with a layer of about 1 foot deep of leaves and then plastic, which is held down with bricks and blocks that keep the tarp from blowing away.
He and Sally can a lot of food. On top of the carrots and parsnips, the Classens also grow just about anything you can think of — grapes, strawberries, raspberries, cauliflower, corn, watermelon and cantaloupe and have about 11 kinds of fruit trees.
He once dug a parsnip that measured 27 inches long from root to top. He’s had carrots measure 15 inches long.
This year, Classen is battling voles, who have taken a liking to the carrots and parsnips.
“In my parsnips patch, they’re tunneling down about 6 inches deep, and then they’re cutting off the roots,” he said.
Despite the battle with the critters, Classen is out there no matter the temperature, tending to his winter carrots.