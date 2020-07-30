HUMPHREY — The swimming pool is likely moving, and a proposed new fire station may take its place.
Bruce Pfeifer, president of the Humphrey Rural Fire Board, was at the Humphrey City Council meeting recently to request the city either sell or deed the current station to the fire board.
“We have to make some firm decisions as soon as we can possibly put together all the information. As far as financing, we are going to ask the city to deed us the property or sell us the property. It’ll be a lot easier for the financing process if we go that route,” Pfeifer said.
Mayor Lonnie Weidner said there are steps to follow before the city can sell property.
“There are certain requirements ..., and we would have to confer with our city attorney if that is what we desire to do,” he said. “There are procedures we have to follow, and they’re pretty stringent about that because you’re essentially selling property that belongs to the public.”
Weidner said the city would look at the request, which dovetailed into a discussion of the swimming pool. A study on the condition of the pool and whether to build a new pool is still being finalized.
“We’re almost certain the pool will not go back to where it’s at. We’re in the process of picking a new site. We’re 95% certain we’re not going back where it’s at,” he said.
Pfeifer said since learning the city is looking for another location for the pool, the rural board would be willing to look at that area for a new fire station.
Weidner said he and a couple of council members could meet with Pfeifer and the board to walk the area of the current pool and discuss the possibilities.
Decisions on deeding the fire station to the rural board and a curb cut across the street of the fire department for diagonal parking were tabled until the Monday, Aug. 17, meeting.