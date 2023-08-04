HUMPHREY — Bids will be sought to close the old lagoon here.
The Humphrey City Council agreed at its meeting last month to have city engineer John Zwingman of Advanced Consulting Engineering Services (ACES) pursue bids.
Bids will be opened at 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, at the city office.
Zwingman updated the specifications from when it was originally bid. The only change is to a more water-tolerant seed.
The proposed project consists of abandoning the existing city lagoons, including pumping the remaining wastewater and sludge (which is to be land applied), removing concrete rip-rap, removing piping and structures, grading and seeding, along with other miscellaneous work.
The council is not obligated to accept any bid if it feels the project is too expensive, which was the case in 2020.
“When we bid this before, the low bid was $546,000, and the second bid was $599,000,” Zwingman said.
The largest cost is hauling in dirt, and it requires about 20,000 yards of dirt to fill it.
He said the last time it was bid, the dirt was about $300,000 of the total cost.
The contractor that receives the bid will haul in the dirt.
The Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy has not sent a letter to the City of Humphrey requiring the lagoon be abandoned, which Zwingman said is unusual.
“I can’t believe we haven’t received a letter from the state that says we have to do this because you can drive around the state for a long time, and there aren’t many lagoons out there that aren’t being used. I can’t think of another one,” he said. “They do inspections on a yearly basis, and it’s never been noted on our inspections that it needs to be done. To me it’s unbelievable that we haven’t because that water is under the influence of groundwater. Because groundwater comes up and it gets in the lagoon.”
Councilman Adam Bode asked what the land is used for after the landfill is closed, and Zwingman said it usually resorts to pastureland or cropland, and he thinks this lagoon will become pastureland.
The city does have to maintain access to get to the lift station, so the west berm will remain as a driveway.
Zwingman said if a bid is accepted, the NDEE usually allows three years for compliance.
After the old lagoon was closed, construction of the new lagoon started in 2015 and was finished in spring 2016. A new lagoon system is located on 24 acres, northwest of the existing lagoons.