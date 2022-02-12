From Humphrey to the Super Bowl.
Travis Wegener will be right at home Sunday when the Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI on Sunday at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.
Wegener is the manager of ticket operations for the Rams and will be there with his fiancée, Debbie Miranda, and his parents, Ted and Jackie Wegener of Humphrey, and brothers Tyrel and Blake.
A 2006 graduate of St. Francis, he went to the University of Nebraska at Kearney to play football, which led to becoming a graduate assistant coach his senior year, and that was a stepping stone to his first job in the NFL with the then-St. Louis Rams.
“I wanted to get into scouting, so I was lucky enough to land a position with the St. Louis Rams that was a rotational program,” he said. “It was based in ticketing, but I had the opportunity to rotate between different departments, and scouting was one of them, which is why I took it. Then after the internship, I was offered a full-time job in ticketing.”
By 2014 he was working full time for the Rams in ticket operations, which, as he describes it, is all things tickets. He works with the service team, ticket sales team, sponsorship, basically every department in the organization.
In 2016 he took a job with the Kansas City Chiefs because it was closer to home.
“It was a move that I made trying to get closer to home, and it was a promotion,” he said.
While in Kansas City, he helped implement a season ticket plan that is now emulated by the rest of the teams in the league, and that led him back to the Rams, which by then in Los Angeles.
“In 2018, my old boss out here … recruited me to come out there,” Wegener said. “When they called me, it was because in Kansas City we launched something called a Game Pass, and it was the first time it was done where we were selling a package where you weren’t going to know exactly where your season ticket seats were. We assigned tickets for each game, and the next season every team had copied that plan. So the L.A. Rams were trying to do the same thing, and my old boss called and ended up saying why don’t you come here and do this thing for me.
“So I came out here for a preseason game in 2018, and they showed me around, but ultimately the big attraction was SoFi Stadium. In my industry that’s the ultimate, to open a brand new stadium.”
They also wined and dined Wegener, taking him to Malibu and an ocean-view restaurant, so by the time he left, he knew he wanted to rejoin the Rams.
“When I first moved out here was kind of a four-year plan, open the stadium, host the Super Bowl and then figure out my next step. I met my fiancée out here, and she was born and raised out here, so I’m probably going to be out here for a while now,” he said.
They will be married June 10.
Wegener said he was at the 2018 Super Bowl, but this is much different because the Rams are hosting the game, and paper tickets are now a thing of the past because all tickets are handled electronically.
Moving from a town of 850 people to Los Angeles, a city of almost 4 million people, did require adjustments.
“I feel like I built up to it, living in St. Louis a couple years then Kansas City, so the small Midwestern cities kind of prepared me for it,” he said. “Our facility is about 45 minutes outside of downtown L.A., so it wasn’t like I was dropped right in the center of L.A., so that helped. The traffic is one thing you’ll never get used to, I feel like. It’s different, but I love it out here.”
Wegener said it was not a surprise to his mother when he left for larger pastures.
“My mom would tell you from a very young age, she knew I was never going to be able to stay around Humphrey,” he said. “I love Humphrey, it’ll always be home to me, but for someone who grew up loving football, and the goal was to play in the NFL, but at one point I knew that was not going to be, so then it was what’s next that can kind of get me to where I want to be, and I was blessed enough to land that internship, and I ran with it.”
At St. Francis, he had only eight career losses, and he said seven of them came to Howells during its dynasty. The Flyers won a state basketball championship his senior year; however, he suffered a torn ACL during the football season and didn’t play.
He was a running back at UNK, where injuries slowed him, but that led to his student coaching his senior year, and eventually set his path to the Rams.