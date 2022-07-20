HUMPHREY — The oldest family-run business in Humphrey is turning 75.
Werner’s Hardware & Gifts is celebrating the milestone this month.
As Karen Werner, who owned the business with her late husband, Bill, said, “It’s bittersweet.”
The sweetness is in the past and present, the bitter comes from knowing the Werner family will have to lock up one day and hand the keys to a new owner.
The business has been for sale for about a year, and Tim and Jill Werner, who purchased it about 15 years ago from Bill and Karen, are ready for the next chapters of their lives.
“We’re thankful for all the people who’ve patronized us over the years,” Tim said. “We’re looking for a buyer, and if there’s a young couple interested, we would be happy to help them in any way we can. We don’t want to work every day, but we’d help out a few days or if they want to go on a vacation, we could help out. We’re willing to pass along our experience to help them out.”
It was Bill Werner who wanted to open a hardware store. His father, Martin, sold seed, but Bill’s passion was hardware.
In 1965, Bill and Karen bought the business from Martin and it became Werner’s Hardware. In 2007, Tim and Jill bought it.
In 1970, Bill made the decision to affiliate with True Value Hardware, a marriage that lasted 32 years before Werner’s began working with Do It Best.
Bill expanded the business to sell a variety of items when he purchased the building that now houses Humphrey Medical Clinic and opened V&S Variety, a subsidiary of True Value.
They sold health and beauty aids and had toys, housewares, clothing and greeting cards.
Bill and Karen bought a variety store in the early to mid-1970s from John and Anita Zavadil.
The Werners were not done expanding. In the late ’70s they bought the building adjacent to the hardware store that was a laundromat, knocking down the wall and expanding the store.
For a time, they operated the expanded hardware store and variety store, but they closed the variety store and moved everyone under one roof. That was followed a few years later by a second location in Madison, which Tim operated.
Tim graduated from Humphrey St. Francis in 1982, and the family bought the Madison store in ’83.
They operated that store about 18 months, but then Wal-Mart opened in Norfolk in August 1984, and sales dropped. Add to that a poor farm economy in the 1980s, and it led to the Madison store closing, and everything was moved back to Humphrey.
In 1997, Tim and Jill were married and starting a family, and making a living for two families from the Humphrey store was difficult, so Tim and Bill decided to open a store in Norfolk.
They took over July 1, 1997, the same day True Value merged with ServiStar Coast to Coast, which was the beginning of the end of the Werners’ relationship with True Value.
The merger created financial hardships for its members and the Werners decided to switch to Do It Best in 2001. When Bill and Karen started thinking about retirement, it was time to let go of the Norfolk store, so Tim and Jill could run the Humphrey store.
They sold the Norfolk building, most of the fixtures and moved the merchandise to Humphrey.
Tim and Jill had started buying into the corporation in the mid- to late 1990s and now own the store.
“Jill and I owned 49% of the company, and the folks owned 51%. Then when we closed the Norfolk store in April 2007, when our fiscal year started July 2007, we bought the remaining 51%,” Tim said.
Tim said they have developed more commercial accounts, like Lindsay Corp., and maintained business in Norfolk.
Success has meant evolving, and Werner’s Hardware has added craft and gift items, which have flourished under Jill’s guidance.
One thing that has not changed is the desire to give each customer personal attention. As big box stores and online stores take shoppers away, stores like Werner’s continue to emphasize the personal touch.
“You come in, we’re going to take you back to whatever you need as opposed to having you browse the store and look for yourself,” Tim said. “That’s what we hang our hat on, give great customer service, sell a quality product at a fair price.”
That is why they still draw customers from out of town.
It’s taken a lot of dedication and hard work to build the business.
Seventy-five years of service to the Humphrey area is unparalleled these days, and something the Werners and Humphrey can be proud of.
“It’s been a great business for our family, but we’re ready to spend more time with our family. We will soon have eight grandkids, and we want to see more of them, and we’re ready for that next chapter,” Tim said.