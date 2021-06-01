HUMPHREY — A Platte County farmer has filed a lawsuit in the district court of Nebraska against three parties he believes are responsible for him having to pay significant losses.
The complaint was filed May 14 against Tredas, a Nebraska limited liability company; Ethan Bruland; and Zane Abner. Bruland and Abner both live in Platte County.
Michael Foltz of Humphrey had entered into an agreement with Tredas to be Foltz’s broker for purchasing and selling commodities at the express direction of Foltz, according to the suit.
The defendants had not filed a response to the lawsuit as of Tuesday.
Between September 2018 and March 2020, Bruland and Abner, both employees of Tredas, purchased and sold commodities on Foltz’s brokerage account with R.J. O’Brien. The defendants allegedly collected commission fees on contracts executed by O’Brien with regard to Foltz’s brokerage account.
Bruland and Abner were given express authorization to make some purchases, sales and trades of corn, soybeans and cattle, but the two men allegedly made a significant number of sales, purchases and trades for these commodities that were not authorized by Foltz.
According to the complaint, Bruland and Abner are suspected of concealing the status of Foltz’s brokerage account, so a formal request was made on March 30 to access all of Foltz’s account information.
In April, Foltz learned that Bruland and Abner made more than $50,000 in commissions they would have otherwise not made but for their impermissible transactions, and Foltz determined that due to these improper transactions, he lost at least $170,000 that he would not have otherwise lost, according to the lawsuit.
Foltz is seeking damages for the losses he sustained and is seeking a jury trial. He is represented by Wegener Scarborough & Lane, a law firm that operates in four states, including Nebraska.