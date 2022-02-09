HUMPHREY — The coffee is on — and so are the smoothies, specialty drinks and homemade rolls.
Tin Can Coffee is just weeks old, and it’s easy to see by the line of cars every morning, it is filling a big need in Humphrey.
The family-run business operates out of a remodeled camper east of The Scale House in Humphrey, where drivers can pull up, place their order, get their morning’s caffeine fix, and off they go.
The business is owned and operated by sisters Jaycee Bruland, Ashley Krings, Jenna Olmer and Brandi Eisenmenger, and their mother, Tammy Weidner.
A coffee shop was always a dream of Brandi’s.
“I worked as a barista at Doane (College), and I really enjoyed it. Honestly, Jenna was the one who pushed it, she’s our entrepreneur. I do my thing at the (Little Saints) daycare and I have young kids, so I said I don’t think it makes sense now, and Jenna was like, ‘We gotta do it, we gotta do it.’ ”
Jenna added, “I don’t think any of us needed something else to do, but for Nick and I, when we started having kids, we wanted to raise them in a small town so they could understand the rewards of work ethic and giving back to the community, and when we started talking, we thought this is something our kids could watch us do, and that’s the kind of example we wanted to have for our kids.”
“Ever since I mentioned we should have a coffee shop, we have always had a message, like we should do this at the coffee shop, and we should do that at the coffee shop, we’ve been throwing around ideas as a joke,” Brandi said.
“We thought if we didn’t do it, somebody else would, so we better do it now,” Tammy said.
“We’ve talked about a coffee shop in town for years. It seems like there’s a demand in town. A lot of people go to Columbus or Norfolk for specialty coffee, so we thought it’d be great if there was something like that in town,” Jaycee said.
They talked for months, including looking at storefronts in Humphrey, but there wasn’t one, but one day in September 2021, Tammy and Jenna spotted a camper on the side of the road. Soon after, they bought it, and they had their business.
“We pulled it home and started gutting it that night,” Jenna said.
They enlisted the help and support from their husbands, but the bulk of the work getting the coffee shop up and running was done by the five of them.
Going mobile turned out to be the right choice.
“We also have a family member who used to run a coffee shop, but she said if she did it again, she would do mobile,” Ashley said. “So that gave us a boost of confidence that this was the right way to go.”
The convenience of a drive-thru coffee shop also appealed to them as moms.
“We have 18 children between us, and we like the idea of being able to drive through somewhere, and there really wasn’t a spot in town conducive to a drive-thru, so if it could allow moms to drive through with their kids in the car and get their coffee and be in and out, that’d be great,” Jaycee said. “That’s why we did two windows, so people could order and drive through.”
Being mobile means they can take it to different locations, and the St. Francis Home & School organization has asked them to park at the school Friday to serve drinks for teachers and junior high and high school students. It also will be open to the public.
The menu includes a variety of specialty coffees and blended drinks and caramel pecan rolls and cinnamon rolls and, as the business grows, more items could be added.