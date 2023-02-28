HUMPHREY — Another land purchase could be in Humphrey Public School’s future.
The Humphrey City Council had approached board members to see if they would be interested in buying the roughly 2 to 2.5 acres where the city dump is located. The land could be used for parking or landscaping and give the school another entry and exit off the county road.
The Humphrey City Council is interested in relocating the dump because it is close to the new swimming pool and the new potential 7-12 facility.
Board president Ron Zach was going to talk to Humphrey Mayor Bob Preister, but no sale is imminent. The architect who is designing the new facility said it could potentially face the facility south or southeast, depending on what school officials wanted to do as it would be facing the city dump.
The board has purchased land for a proposed new 7-12 facility, and it is still gathering information on whether that is a viable option for a school that is outgrowing its current building.
Superintendent Brice King said he and the board facility committee met with architect Jacob Sertich of Wilkins Architecture Design Planning and Tobin Buchanan of First National Capital Markets of Kearney, the municipal adviser for the project. They discussed community engagement in which community members will be invited to share their thoughts and opinions on the project.
“The beginning of this process, you want a bigger representation in the group because that way you’re hearing all aspects of the project, whether patrons are for the project, against the project or are neutral, then as you continue with your community engagement and getting the feedback, this group shrinks naturally because there’ll become a time when we’re going to want a group that’ll go out and support the project and share information. That group naturally gets smaller,” King said. “You’ll want a mixed group of people so you hear all feedback. By doing this you’re being transparent, wanting to hear all types of feedback.”
Sertich also is going to have the topographic survey done on the land.