HUMPHREY — A municipal adviser has been hired and architectural firms will be interviewed.
The Humphrey Public School Board of Education approved those actions during a meeting last week, as it continues to look into possibly building a new 7-12 school.
Tobin Buchanan of First National Capital Markets, Kearney, will work with school superintendent Brice King to advise the district in evaluating its finances and to determine if it can afford a possible project.
If the project moves forward, Buchanan will assist in the pre-bond election work and help explain the financial information to the public.
“If you get to the part of voting for a bond, a municipal adviser acts for the district and negotiates with your bond underwriters for the best deal,” King said. “They put the RFP (request for proposal) out there, they collect the proposals, and then they negotiate for the best deal.”
At the beginning of the school year, administrators reported there was a large influx of students. There are 24 new students through a combination of families moving into the district, students transferring in and students opting in to the district.
The school is at or near capacity for most grades.
At the beginning of the school year, there were 146 students in grades pre-kindergarten through sixth and 122 students in grades 7-12 for a total of 268 students. Starting second semester, there will be 149 elementary and 123 students in grades 7-12 for a total of 272 students.
King said at the time the building is “busting at the seams.”
That has prompted discussions about the future, and King and Buchanan will meet this week or next to further those discussions.
He said Buchanan had worked with architects on similar projects, so he’d share information on how he helped with those projects.
King said he had looked at other schools that had taken on building projects and contacted area superintendents about the architects they used.
“Our facilities committee will conduct the interviews of the architects and make a recommendation to the board,” he said.
If hired, an architectural firm will talk to school officials and tour the facility to get an idea of the building needs of the district.
“That way they can start the process of giving us a rough rendering of what the project might look like. They also are able to establish an estimated cost for the project,” King said. “Once an architect has been selected, our next step is determining our construction delivery method.”
Once an architectural firm is hired, it starts working with school officials immediately and could have a plan in three to six weeks. The architect firm also would work with the construction management firm to get to that estimated cost.
That could mean the board would know the estimated cost of the project by the March 2023 meeting. Once the board knows the estimated cost, it will need to make a decision whether to move forward with the bond process.
King cautioned that this process was still in the discussion phase, and there was no guarantee the project would move forward.
“This is by no means a for-sure thing,” he said. “The best way I can describe it is we’ve established that we have spacing needs and challenges in different areas of our building for the education of our kids. The board has recognized that and in conversations determined that we need to look at how we can address those and what’s going to be the best way as we continue to grow into the future.
“Right now, everything is very preliminary, you’re starting the process so that way the board can have some numbers to work within and identify if this is something we can move forward with and have the support of the community when you talk about the tax impact,” King said.
In King’s six years at HPS, before this year, the largest one-year gain in students was 12. This year it has doubled, and he said the trend is moving in this direction.
He said they set the capacity for the freshman class at 23, but it’s at 25 this year.
There also is an issue with sharing rooms for distance learning dual credit classes, which are popular among students. King said scheduling of the courses can be challenging because they are working with a variety of different schools and instructors, trying to get schedules to match up.
With all the needs for classroom space, it is getting tight in the building.