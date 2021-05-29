HUMPHREY — Help design Humphrey’s new swimming pool.
The Humphrey City Council learned at a recent meeting that a website has been set up by Aquatic Design Consultants, which presents facts about the project and encourages residents to take the survey and give their opinions on what the new pool should look like.
The website is at humphreypool.com.
Kevin McElyea of Aquatic Design Consultants presented preliminary design plans for the pool the Humphrey Area Aquatic Development Committee has discussed.
The website is open to the public to give input on the design and to make comments.
McElyea said the preliminary design includes a 25-meter heated pool with five-lane lap pool, two diving boards, toddler area, relaxation area for adults where they can watch their children swim and sit in a shaded area, floatable walk, which is like an obstacle course, a slide and basketball goal, plus bathhouse and concession area.
“This size of a pool really does fit your community quite well,” he said. “It’s for general recreation, you can do some lap swimming, it has an area for swimming lessons, aqua aerobics and exercise and all the programs that are typically offered in a municipal setting. It fits nicely on the site.”
The pool is to be built on the former tee-ball field in the Foltz Sports Complex.
The pool, at this point, is just a concept, and no design has been finalized. That is where the public input comes in.
The council and pool committee want the public to weigh in on what they want the pool to look like, which is why the website survey was established.
McElyea also will be at Humphrey Days to make a presentation. He will have drawings of the concept, and the public may offer give input. As the public input is received, the pool and design modifications will be made. The survey will be available until July 1.
McElyea said once the design is completed, the funding method will be finalized by the city council.
He said grants are available, along with public donations and a bond issue.
He said the bond issue should cover the cost of the entire project in case grant money is not awarded and donations do not come in as hoped. However, if grants and public donations are received, the bond issue will be sought only for the amount needed.
McElyea said construction would have to be started by August 2022 to be completed by May 2023.
His firm also is working with Tekamah and West Point on pools, and Tekamah has approved its design, while West Point is at about the same point in the process as Humphrey.