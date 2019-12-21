HUMPHREY — Humphrey will soon have an official TeamMates chapter.
The state organization will recognize Humphrey as an official chapter within a couple of weeks.
Jen Nolan, organizer of the chapter, informed board members during their monthly meeting that they will become an official chapter and can move forward.
Members have to undergo training and will not be able to sign up mentors until after training is complete. In the meantime, there is a lot they can and must do.
Members will be spreading the word about TeamMates and talking to potential mentors and raising funds for the chapter.
Chapter dues are $400 a year, and the chapter pays the $30 for background checks for mentors, who must be screened before being approved to work with kids.
A bank account will be established, and fundraising events are planned, including a golf tournament in June.
The Humphrey chapter has two coordinators, one at each school. Nolan is the St. Francis coordinator, and Whitney Dykstra is the Humphrey Public School coordinator.
All mentoring takes place on school grounds, during school hours to create a safe environment. A mentor spends 30 minutes a week with a student at the school.
There are three ways a student may receive a mentor: The student may nominate himself or herself to have a mentor; parents may nominate their child; or the school staff may nominate a student. Parental permission is required for a student to be in TeamMates. Mentors must be at least 18.
Matches are done on common traits, which creates stronger bonds. Mentors are matched with one student, and students in third grade through seniors in high school are eligible for a mentor.
TeamMates is in more than 160 communities and five states.