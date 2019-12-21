TeamMates NDN logo
TeamMates.org photo

HUMPHREY — Humphrey will soon have an official TeamMates chapter.

The state organization will recognize Humphrey as an official chapter within a couple of weeks.

Jen Nolan, organizer of the chapter, informed board members during their monthly meeting that they will become an official chapter and can move forward.

Members have to undergo training and will not be able to sign up mentors until after training is complete. In the meantime, there is a lot they can and must do.

Members will be spreading the word about TeamMates and talking to potential mentors and raising funds for the chapter.

Chapter dues are $400 a year, and the chapter pays the $30 for background checks for mentors, who must be screened before being approved to work with kids.

A bank account will be established, and fundraising events are planned, including a golf tournament in June.

The Humphrey chapter has two coordinators, one at each school. Nolan is the St. Francis coordinator, and Whitney Dykstra is the Humphrey Public School coordinator.

All mentoring takes place on school grounds, during school hours to create a safe environment. A mentor spends 30 minutes a week with a student at the school.

There are three ways a student may receive a mentor: The student may nominate himself or herself to have a mentor; parents may nominate their child; or the school staff may nominate a student. Parental permission is required for a student to be in TeamMates. Mentors must be at least 18.

Matches are done on common traits, which creates stronger bonds. Mentors are matched with one student, and students in third grade through seniors in high school are eligible for a mentor.

TeamMates is in more than 160 communities and five states.

Tags

In other news

30-plus years of ‘Garfield’ comic strips to sell at auction

30-plus years of ‘Garfield’ comic strips to sell at auction

DALLAS (AP) — Cartoonist Jim Davis is offering up more than 11,000 “Garfield” comic strips hand-drawn on paper in an auction that will stretch into the coming years, with at least a couple of strips featuring the always-hungry orange cat with a sardonic sense of humor available weekly.