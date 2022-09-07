Northeast Community College students, employees and the public are invited to come feed their bodies and brains every second Thursday of the fall semester as part of the college’s Hawk Talks. The series of lectures features Northeast faculty members and others speaking on a wide variety of topics. The series kicks off Thursday, Sept. 8.
In his lecture, “Why Bother with Humanities,” Northeast Developmental English/ESL instructor Tom Elliott will speak on how humanities play a role in nearly every aspect of society.
“Many people think that humanities are just for philosophers, poets, artists and that type of people,” Elliott said. “In fact, they can enrich any aspect of our lives. When we travel, when we eat, when we listen to the radio in the car — a knowledge and appreciation of the humanities can add new layers of gratitude and enjoyment in surprising places.”
Elliott’s Hawk Talks lecture will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, in the upper level of Northeast’s Union 73 in Norfolk.
It is one of five lectures to be held in the series this fall. Other topics include “Grocery Store Minds Tricks,” with Brandon Keller, agriculture instructor on Thursday, Oct. 13; “The History of Halloween,” with Paul Muncy, social sciences instructor on Thursday, Oct. 27; “Framing from the Past: Collections and Exhibits at the Small Museum.” with Drew DeCamp, registrar at the Elkhorn Valley Museum on Thursday, Nov. 10; and “The History of Christmas” with Muncy on Thursday, Dec. 8.
Hawk Talks are free and open to everyone. Refreshments will be served beginning at 6:30 p.m.