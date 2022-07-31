Humanities Nebraska speaker to present in Albion

ALBION — Sue McLain will present a program titled “A Century of Fashion” on Saturday, Aug. 6, at 2 p.m. at the Boone County Museum, 935 West Fairview St., Albion. The program is made possible by Humanities Nebraska, the Nebraska Cultural Endowment and the Boone County Historical Society as part of the HN Speaker’s Bureau.
McLain, owner of Yesterday’s Lady, a vintage fashion museum/store in Beatrice, has been traveling the Midwest since 1991, sharing her extensive collection of clothing from 1840 through 1980 and teaching groups about the history of fashion.
She has been collecting fashions since 1985 that are housed in an 1887 historic building in downtown Beatrice.
Her collection is so large, she can do multiple presentations, each focused on a particular type of clothing, such as beachwear, evening wear or lingerie.
Information on McLain’s programs may be found on the Humanities Nebraska site and also by visiting www.yesterdayslady.com.
There is no charge for the program, and the public is invited to attend.