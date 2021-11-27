Humanities Nebraska speaker to appear

Speaker James Kimble will present the program “Prairie Forge: The Extraordinary Story of the Nebraska Scrap Metal Drive of World War II” on Tuesday, Nov. 30, at 6:30 p.m.
Attendees will meet at the Norfolk Public Library, and Kimble will join the group live on Zoom. This presentation is made possible by Humanities Nebraska, the Nebraska Cultural Endowment and Norfolk Public Library.
The program will answer questions like, “What did Henry Doorly, Cornhusker football and the patriotic spirit of Nebraskans have to do with the Allied victory in World War II?” Kimble will go behind the scenes of his research for “Prairie Forge,” the 2021 One Book, One Nebraska title. Attendees will step back into the dramatic home front of 1942, witness the scrap metal disaster that nearly derailed the Allied war effort and see just why Nebraska was so central to winning the greatest war in history.
Kimble, who is originally from Norfolk, is a professor of communication and the arts at Seton Hall University in New Jersey. In addition to being the author of the 2021 One Book, One Nebraska selection, he was co-producer of the documentary, “Scrappers: How the Heartland Won World War II.”
“Prairie Forge” is one of approximately 300 programs offered through the Humanities Nebraska Speakers Bureau. The more than 165 available speakers include acclaimed scholars, writers, musicians, storytellers and folklorists on topics ranging from pioneer heritage to ethics and law to international and multicultural issues, making it the largest humanities speakers bureau in the nation.
Speakers are available to any nonprofit organization in Nebraska. Each program lasts 30 minutes to an hour, plus a question-and-answer period.
The most frequent users of the HN Speakers Bureau are primary and secondary schools, colleges and universities, libraries, museums and historical societies, agencies for the elderly, rural organizations, churches, arts organizations and ethnic organizations.
* * *
Want to learn more?
For information detailing the available speakers and guidelines for booking them, go to humanitiesnebraska.org or contact Humanities Nebraska at 215 Centennial Mall South, Suite 330, Lincoln, NE 68508, by phone at 402-474-2131, fax at 402-474-4852 or email at info@humanitiesnebraska.org.