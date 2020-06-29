Humanities Nebraska grants awarded through CARES Act

Humanities Nebraska has awarded $429,217 in CARES Act dollars to 73 Nebraska nonprofit organizations that focus on the humanities. Among those grants are $7,500 to the Elkhorn Valley Historical Society in Norfolk, $5,000 to the Norfolk Arts Center, $7,500 to the John G. Neihardt State Historic Site in Bancroft
Funding for these grants has been provided by the National Endowment for the Humanities as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act economic stabilization plan. The funds were designated to assist Nebraska museums, historic sites and other cultural nonprofit organizations that are in need of general operating support to continue humanities activities during the COVID-19 crisis.
Separately, Wayne State College and the Albion Area Arts Council also were recently awarded grants from Humanities Nebraska.
The Albion Area Arts Council was awarded $1,999 to help fund “Todd Green: A World of Music,” two lecture demonstrations by global multi-instrumentalist Todd Green at Boone Central High School and Elementary School. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the events had to be canceled. Green’s programs focus on 25 string, flute and percussion instruments from the Middle East, Central Asia, Far East and South America, relating them geographically, historically and culturally to each other and to Western musical instruments.
Wayne State College received $1,900 for “Youth Remembered, 1881-1901,” a free public event tentatively set for this fall as part of the John G. Neihardt Conference.
The Elkhorn Valley Historical Society was awarded $2,000 last year for a "Young at Art" traveling national exhibit and $1,437 for “Dakota Daughters,” a living history performance about three cultures followed by open discussion.