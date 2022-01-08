Humanities Nebraska announced that it has awarded $655,771 in American Rescue Plan grants to 70 Nebraska nonprofit organizations that focus on the humanities.

Funding for these grants was provided by the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) as part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. NEH is committed to sustaining the humanities through the American Rescue Plan.

“Each of these organizations is important to the cultural fabric of their community and our state, so their continued recovery from the pandemic is vital to the people who live here,” said Chris Sommerich, Humanities Nebraska’s executive director. “The grant recipients range from first-time applicants to organizations we have funded for many years, and we are pleased to have made new connections, supported long-time partners, and expanded our service to even more Nebraskans.”

Northeast and North Central Nebraska organizations receiving grants, including those previously published, are listed below.

Bancroft — John G. Neihardt Foundation, $12,000; Genoa — Genoa U.S. Indian School Foundation, $10,000; Howells — Howells Historical Society Inc., $4,913; Neligh — Antelope County Historical Society, $7,500; Schuyler — Schuyler Historical Society, $4,800.

