Hughes named Principal of the Year

Norfolk Middle School principal Chuck Hughes was presented with the Outstanding Principal of the Year award for Region 3 of the Nebraska State Association of Secondary School Principals on May 23.
Principals from the 50 school districts represented in Region 3 selected Hughes for the award. As the Region 3 award winner for Middle School Principal of the Year, Hughes will be eligible to earn the state award that will be announced in December. He will be chosen by a committee selecting between the five Nebraska region winners of this award.
“Chuck Hughes is an amazing principal," said Dr. Jami Jo Thompson, superintendent of Norfolk Public Schools. "He works extremely hard to ensure that students are provided with a positive learning experience and that the staff is supported in their work every day. He has a positive, problem-solving mindset and will do whatever it takes to ensure that students are successful. Students and staff are at the forefront of all of his decisions.”
Hughes has been in education since 2002 and has spent all of his years at Norfolk Public Schools.
After graduating from Midland Lutheran College in 2002, Hughes earned a master’s in curriculum and instruction from Doane College in 2009 and a master’s in educational leadership Pre-K through 12 from Doane College in 2015. He was a fifth and sixth-grade teacher at Lincoln Elementary in Norfolk for four years before moving to Norfolk Middle School.
At Norfolk Middle School, Hughes taught mostly sixth-grade math and science and became the assistant principal there in 2015. He moved to the Principal role in 2016. Hughes was also named Outstanding New Principal in Region 3 in 2017-18.