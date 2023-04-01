A 13-year-old student in Howells was referred to juvenile court on Friday for allegedly making a school shooting threat directed at Howells-Dodge Public School on March 15.

The Colfax County Sheriff’s Office, in cooperation with the school and the FBI, assessed and investigated the incident, according to a press release from Colfax County Attorney Bruce Prenda. Law enforcement authorities will conduct all necessary follow-up investigation to assure there is no ongoing threat to the safety of the school or community, he said.

The full investigation will be forwarded to Prenda’s office. The student is expected to appear in court next week, according to the release.

“This is understandably a very upsetting and concerning situation,” Prenda said. “Parents, students, teachers, administrators and communities expect schools to be safe and secure environments for their children to learn and grow, free of fear or anxiety from threats or acts of violence.”

Those who may have information relating to this investigation may contact the Colfax County Sheriff’s Office at 402-352-8526; the Nebraska Department of Education hotline at 833-980-7233; or visit Safe2HelpNE.org.

