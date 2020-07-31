Arrest action NDN
A rural Howells man is facing a fifth violation for drinking and driving.

Lance Pfeifer, 32, was driving a vehicle that was stopped for speeding on Highway 15 about 3 miles south of Pilger at about 1:50 a.m. Friday, according to the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said Pfeifer was found to be intoxicated and had a suspended Kansas driver’s license. He was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, driving during suspension, open container of alcoholic liquor and speeding, the sheriff’s office said.

Pfeifer also was found to have four prior convictions for driving while intoxicated and was released after being booked on those charges and posting a $10,000 bond.

