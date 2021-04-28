Howells-Dodge Consolidated Schools recently won the top prize in a national popcorn-based education challenge from the national Popcorn Board.
The district received $2,500 in first-place winnings from the nonprofit, which was founded in 1998 by U.S. popcorn processors to raise awareness of popcorn as a healthy, whole grain snack.
The organization hosts the Popcorn Pep Club contest every year for schools around the U.S., typically from October through December. This year, it was extended to February because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The club’s challenge asks teachers and students to create popcorn projects across curriculum to be in the running for school-awarded cash prizes.
Howells-Dodge Consolidated Schools won because of the efforts championed by teacher Marla Prusa, who worked with students to create a “Power Up With Popcorn” theme and activities to educate students about popcorn.
The activity promoted the nutritional benefits of eating popcorn to elementary, junior and senior high school students, staff, parents and community members.
“We applaud all teachers who undertook this additional project given the difficulty of remote teaching this past year,” said Wendy Boersema Rappel, a Popcorn Board spokesperson, in a media release. “Keeping students engaged and motivated enough to create cohesive, informative and entertaining entries is commendable.”
Three additional prizes of $1,500 also were awarded to schools in New York, Iowa and Texas.