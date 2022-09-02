LINCOLN — History Nebraska announce the former Baumert & Bogner store building in Howells has been listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
The business of Baumert & Bogner was established in 1916 by Henry Baumert and Peter Bogner, who purchased the existing two-story brick building at 217 Center St. in Howells. The building was constructed in 1900, utilizing heavy timber construction and a freight elevator for a hardware and furniture store. It also housed an undertaking business. As the company grew, so did the need for more space; therefore, a one-story addition, with the appearance of a separate storefront, was added in 1966, west of the main building. Today, the structure is occupied by the Baumert Furniture Store.
Baumert Furniture is locally significant from 1900 to 1972 under Criterion A in the area of commerce for its association with Baumert & Bogner and Baumert Furniture, a hardware, furniture, undertaking and agricultural implement business. Their contributions over three generations have largely impacted the development of the local and surrounding communities. It is further significant under Criterion C in the area of architecture as an example of a one- and two-part commercial block building type as identified by Richard Longstreth with a side-post freight elevator as a distinctive feature in the main building. While the period of significance technically ends in 1972, a closer reflection of the true end may be 2022, when the building was sold and the business closed.
