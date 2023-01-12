You may feel that you are the perfect candidate when applying for a job opening.
After all, you did everything they told you to. You went to college, got your degree and obtained experience in the field. Yet, you’re not getting any callbacks from the employer. You find yourself pulling at your hair and asking: Is there something wrong with me?
It’s possible that your résumé is being discarded to the bottom of the pile for someone slightly more interesting.
Luckily, there are steps that can be taken to stand out among the crowd when you apply for jobs.
Pay attention to details
Connie Wilson, the branch manager of Essential Personnel in Norfolk, said paying attention to the little details on your résumé is important.
Missing capitalization, bad grammar and typos can lead to an employer discarding your application. And incomplete information can be just as disconcerting.
“Because if I see an application that's filled out that well, then I know that person is very detail-oriented,” Wilson said. “That's one of the things that really stands out to me, is somebody who looks at all the details.”
Instead of listing “attention to detail” as one of your skills on your résumé, you can demonstrate it by carefully examining the document before you turn it in.
Other details to double-check on your résumé are:
— References: Make sure you list your references along with their contact information.
— File name: The name of the file should be simple and easy to find.
— Your contact information: Make sure your home address, phone number and email are up to date.
— Dates of employment: If the dates of employment you list aren’t accurate, this could raise red flags to potential employers. If you don’t remember your start and end date for a job, you can find that information from the Social Security Administration or the Internal Revenue Service. You also could call your previous employer and ask for your employment dates.
Look out for red flags
Wilson said a red flag she often sees on résumés are large gaps in employment. This may happen for individuals who were stay-at-home moms, incarcerated, laid-off or more.
If you have been out of work for more than three months over the course of two years, Wilson said this gap may raise questions from employers.
“We're curious you know: Where were you for that period of time? Are you a stay-at-home mom? Were you know, taking care of a medically ill family member? What is it that caused you to have a gap like that?” Wilson said.
While gaps in unemployment are relatively common nowadays, Wilson said employers want to make sure a candidate is physically able to handle a job.
One way to settle the employer's concerns is to list tasks that you may have been doing during that gap of unemployment. For example, if you were incarcerated and doing laundry service for the state of Nebraska, you could list that as work experience.
Another way to resolve any concerns from employers is to tell them the reasoning behind the gap in employment, Wilson said.
“As a company, we give (the employer) an idea of why they're going to see a large gap on the candidate's résumé,” Wilson said. “... We try and make sure that those issues have been resolved before we step forward. Not that we don't give people a chance — it's just that we have to be sure that those issues are cleared up before we move forward.”
Follow up
Another thing that helps someone stand out as a good potential employee is when they follow up on their application, Wilson said.
Reaching out via a phone call after you turn in your application tells the employer that you’re eager and dedicated. It’s also important to be readily available and responsive to answering your phone when the employer calls back, she said.
“Then we see that (person) as somebody who's going to be dedicated to their job,” Wilson said, “that they're interested in what we have to offer them.”