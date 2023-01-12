Editor's Note

The following story is part of the the Look Who's Hiring 24-page special section available in the Jan. 12 edition of the Daily News.

You may feel that you are the perfect candidate when applying for a job opening.

After all, you did everything they told you to. You went to college, got your degree and obtained experience in the field. Yet, you’re not getting any callbacks from the employer. You find yourself pulling at your hair and asking: Is there something wrong with me?

It’s possible that your résumé is being discarded to the bottom of the pile for someone slightly more interesting.

Luckily, there are steps that can be taken to stand out among the crowd when you apply for jobs.

Pay attention to details

Connie Wilson, the branch manager of Essential Personnel in Norfolk, said paying attention to the little details on your résumé is important.

Missing capitalization, bad grammar and typos can lead to an employer discarding your application. And incomplete information can be just as disconcerting.

“Because if I see an application that's filled out that well, then I know that person is very detail-oriented,” Wilson said. “That's one of the things that really stands out to me, is somebody who looks at all the details.”

Instead of listing “attention to detail” as one of your skills on your résumé, you can demonstrate it by carefully examining the document before you turn it in.

Other details to double-check on your résumé are:

— References: Make sure you list your references along with their contact information.

— File name: The name of the file should be simple and easy to find.

— Your contact information: Make sure your home address, phone number and email are up to date.

— Dates of employment: If the dates of employment you list aren’t accurate, this could raise red flags to potential employers. If you don’t remember your start and end date for a job, you can find that information from the Social Security Administration or the Internal Revenue Service. You also could call your previous employer and ask for your employment dates.

Look out for red flags

Wilson said a red flag she often sees on résumés are large gaps in employment. This may happen for individuals who were stay-at-home moms, incarcerated, laid-off or more.

If you have been out of work for more than three months over the course of two years, Wilson said this gap may raise questions from employers.

“We're curious you know: Where were you for that period of time? Are you a stay-at-home mom? Were you know, taking care of a medically ill family member? What is it that caused you to have a gap like that?” Wilson said.

While gaps in unemployment are relatively common nowadays, Wilson said employers want to make sure a candidate is physically able to handle a job.

One way to settle the employer's concerns is to list tasks that you may have been doing during that gap of unemployment. For example, if you were incarcerated and doing laundry service for the state of Nebraska, you could list that as work experience.

Another way to resolve any concerns from employers is to tell them the reasoning behind the gap in employment, Wilson said.

“As a company, we give (the employer) an idea of why they're going to see a large gap on the candidate's résumé,” Wilson said. “... We try and make sure that those issues have been resolved before we step forward. Not that we don't give people a chance — it's just that we have to be sure that those issues are cleared up before we move forward.”

Follow up

Another thing that helps someone stand out as a good potential employee is when they follow up on their application, Wilson said.

Reaching out via a phone call after you turn in your application tells the employer that you’re eager and dedicated. It’s also important to be readily available and responsive to answering your phone when the employer calls back, she said.

“Then we see that (person) as somebody who's going to be dedicated to their job,” Wilson said, “that they're interested in what we have to offer them.”

Tags

In other news

Newly restored house in Pompeii offers glimpse of elite life

Newly restored house in Pompeii offers glimpse of elite life

POMPEII, Italy (AP) — The newly restored remains of an opulent house in Pompeii that likely belonged to two former slaves who became rich through the wine trade offer visitors an exceptional peek at details of domestic life in the doomed Roman city.

Russian forces press deadly assault for breakthrough in east

Russian forces press deadly assault for breakthrough in east

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia said Thursday that its forces are edging closer to capturing a salt-mining town in eastern Ukraine, which would mark an elusive victory for the Kremlin but come at the cost of heavy Russian casualties and extensive destruction of the territory they claim.

‘What madness looks like’: Russia intensifies Bakhmut attack

‘What madness looks like’: Russia intensifies Bakhmut attack

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces are escalating their onslaught against Ukrainian positions around the wrecked city of Bakhmut, Ukrainian officials said, bringing new levels of death and devastation in the grinding, monthslong battle for control of eastern Ukraine that is part of Moscow's…

How to protect yourself from nitrate in Nebraska water

How to protect yourself from nitrate in Nebraska water

Nebraskans curious about nitrate levels in their drinking water, take heed: You can get your water tested. And once that water is tested, there are a few potential options — though sometimes costly — that can help protect you from high nitrate.

CES 2023: 10 tech innovations that caught our eye

CES 2023: 10 tech innovations that caught our eye

LAS VEGAS (AP) — From electric cars and boats to wireless TVs to the latest phones and tablets, there was a wide range of innovations on display at the CES tech show in Las Vegas last week. Some of it aimed to solve big real world problems. Some of it aimed to make your life more fun. And so…

Five Nebraska state park trails to visit this winter

Five Nebraska state park trails to visit this winter

Get outdoors this winter and enjoy the invigorating fresh air of a winter’s day on a state park trail. These five trails are great choices, offering wildlife viewing, shelter from the wind and beautiful scenic views to appreciate. Bring a friend and take in the unique beauty that this time o…