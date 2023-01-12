How to protect yourself from nitrate in Nebraska water

Thirty-seven dwellings in Prosser, Neb., including the village hall (shown), are outfitted with RO filters to reduce nitrates in drinking water. Water comes in through the existing line and is filtered into the far right cylinder, then through the reverse osmosis membrane (center) before reaching a sediment filter in on the left. The water also goes through an activated carbon filter to help with the taste. Two gallons of filtered water can be stored in a pressurized tank (front). Each system costs about $350.