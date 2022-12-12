The holidays can be a stressful time for families who may not have the financial means to put gifts under the tree or a warm meal on the table. In Northeast Nebraska, we are fortunate to have many charitable organizations that want to ensure every family is taken care of, especially during Christmas.
Organizations are encouraged to contact the Daily News at 402-371-1020, by email at rtkeig@norfolkdailynews.com or at 525 W. Norfolk Ave. so we can add to this list of area charities providing holiday meals, free toys, clothing, presents and other assistance. Additionally, nonprofits and churches looking for holiday volunteers are encouraged to submit information.
— DODGE VFW POST 8597: The Dodge VFW Post in Snyder is accepting monetary donations for the holidays. Send donations to M. Casey Jones, post adjutant, at P.O Box 176, Synder, NE 68664.
— SALVATION ARMY: The Salvation Army’s annual pajama drive is underway. In addition to pajamas, gloves, mittens, hats, socks and coats are all welcome. Donors wishing to give pajamas or clothing items may drop them off at the Norfolk Salvation Army office, 610 W. Norfolk Ave.; the WJAG building, 309 Braasch Ave.; Black Cow Fat Pig Restaurant, 702 W. Norfolk Ave.; or Anytime Fitness, 2118 Market Lane, in Norfolk. Northeast Nebraskans have until Thursday, Dec. 15, to donate to the pajama drive. All donations will be distributed to the families on Tuesday, Dec. 20.
— GOOD NEIGHBORS: The Good Neighbor organization in Norfolk is accepting donations for its “blanket tree.” Send blankets, coats, gloves and other warm winter items to Good Neighbors at Norfolk Daily News, 525 Norfolk Ave., Norfolk, NE, through Friday, Dec. 30.