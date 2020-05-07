Norfolk Public Schools administration is preparing for a variety of ways school might be held in the fall because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The board of education has been discussing a few scenarios in case health directives are still in place come August, Superintendent Jami Jo Thompson said.
“We really have no idea what (the fall) is going to look like right now. We’re hoping students and teachers will be able to return to their classrooms and we can have school as normal,” Thompson said. “However, we know that there’s the possibility that there will be direct health measures in place preventing that from happening.”
District administrators are preparing for three main options for what school might look like this fall if students aren’t allowed to return normally on Aug. 13.
One scenario includes half of the district’s students attending school on-site while the other half would attend online. After a certain period of time, the two groups would switch. Classrooms would hold no more than 10-15 students at a time.
Another option is adjusting the district calendar so the first day of school would be postponed until after Labor Day. The third scenario, if health directives are still strict, would be an advanced version of the current remote learning situation.
Administrators are still discussing specific details, but they are putting the three plans in place until later in the summer when more information is known about the upcoming school year.
“If we are able to have students come back to school, we want them to come back to school,” Thompson said. “But we will follow what directed health measures are out there at that time.”
The school year is coming to a close, with the last day of online education still scheduled for May 21. While summer school is going to be offered online for the senior high students only, the district also is working on offering a summer school reading option for grades K-3, Thompson said.
A remote learning opportunity will be available for K-3 students who were struggling in the area of reading before the shutdown as required by the Nebraska Reading Improvement Act.
Thompson said teachers are doing a great job with remote learning so far. Since remote learning began, some teachers have been getting creative to keep students engaged.
Chuck Hughes, principal for Norfolk Middle School, said some of his teachers started remote learning with themed days on Zoom. Students were encouraged to dress up as their favorite superhero, show up in pajamas or present what kind of pets they have in their homes.
“It's been a lot of learning on both ends; I think our kids and families are learning on how to best navigate through uncharted waters,” Hughes said. “We didn't give our teachers a whole lot of time to reinvent what they do, and they successfully did that. Through talking with them, they are surprised how engaged the students are and how many of them are doing work.”
One of the middle school teachers also recently won a free virtual field trip of the Lincoln Children’s Zoo for her class. A zookeeper will show students three animals and host a question-and-answer session.
Jennifer Robinson, principal for Norfolk Junior High School, said her staff has been hosting weekly challenges for students. The activities may be completed with or without the internet.
Some of the challenges included reenacting a favorite children’s book or writing positive messages to staff at Faith Regional Health Services. Robinson also recently received a $1,000 grant from Daycos in Norfolk to help fund the weekly challenges.
“Staff are doing an amazing job of doing what they need to do to reach their students,” Robinson said. “This has been a huge learning curve, and we’re providing teachers some more resources to be successful if this would continue into the fall.”
Brent Tietz, the junior high’s school resource officer, also visits students who haven’t been engaging in remote learning, Robinson said. When students don’t complete assigned work or check in on Zoom, Tietz will visit their residence to see how they’re doing.
While there are a handful of students who don’t participate in remote learning, Robinson said that it’s been going well even through the challenges — with one of the biggest ones being internet access.
There’s still a group of students throughout the district who can’t complete education online because they don’t have internet, so they have to do remote learning on paper packets. This makes it more difficult to complete work and keep in touch with families, Robinson said, although parents can still call the school if they have questions.
NPS is working on a solution to providing internet access to all students if remote learning would continue into the fall, Thompson said. For now, a free Wi-Fi access hotspot has been installed at Norfolk High.
Thompson, Robinson and Hughes agreed that this year is similar to previous years with the majority of students still on track to either advance to the next grade level or graduate, they said.
“My hope is that we will really learn from this process, so that we can become better teachers and better educational partners in the future,” Thompson said. “This situation has really emphasized how important the teacher, parent and student relationship is and how vital that relationship is to the learning process.”