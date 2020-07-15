The Nebraska Rural Electric Association has named former Norfolkan Dennis Houston as its new general manager and CEO.
Houston joins the Nebraska Rural Electric Association from the chamber of commerce industry. He brings 25 years of association and organizational leadership to NREA from his experience in rural Nebraska and Colorado.
Houston served as president and CEO of the Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce from 2009 to 2013 — during which time the chamber was recognized as the National Chamber of the Year under his leadership.
“As a 32-year Nebraska resident, I want to bring my association leadership skills to rural Nebraska to make a difference,” Houston said. “I look forward to partnering with the board, our members and our consumers to create the future of the Nebraska Rural Electric Association.”
Houston also has been the state vice chairman of the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce Executives, in addition to state chairman of the Colorado Chamber of Commerce Executives during his time as CEO of the Parker Area Chamber of Commerce.
The Nebraska Rural Electric Association is the statewide association for 34 rural electric systems that provide electric service to consumers in most of the rural areas and many small towns in the great state of Nebraska. Together, the more than 1,000 dedicated employees of NREA member systems serve 240,000 meters across more than 87,000 miles of line to impact the lives of rural Nebraskans and improve the Nebraska economy.
“NREA and our member-systems impact the quality of rural life throughout our state,” said Bryan Monahan, president of the Nebraska Rural Electric Association board of directors. “The association needs a leader with demonstrated association management experience and a passion for Nebraska to guide us to new heights of success. That leader is Dennis Houston.”