Residents of Norfolk are invited to take the affordable housing action plan survey if they were unable to attend the recent open house.

The affordable housing action plan is in response to the lack of affordable housing in many Nebraska municipalities and assists with putting a plan forward.

The Nebraska Legislature put a requirement in place for cities with a population of less than 50,000 inhabitants to adopt an affordable housing action plan on or before Jan. 1, 2024.

The survey may be found through the City of Norfolk’s website: https://norfolkne.gov/

Questions about the survey should be directed to planning and development at 402-844-2280.

Notes from the city council meeting

The Norfolk City Council met on Tuesday night for its regularly scheduled session following the Labor Day holiday on Monday. All council members were present, in addition to 15 city staff members. Close to two dozen Norfolk citizens and media personnel were on hand for the meeting, which las…

Council approves blight declaration for downtown

Following the results of an in-depth study conducted by JEO Consulting, the Norfolk City Council has approved a blight and substandard declaration for the downtown area. Resolution 2023-55 was passed unanimously by council members.

Incorrect valuations reported

Four county tax valuation figures for Norfolk Public Schools were incorrectly reported at last week’s budget workshop, according to a press release sent by the school district Tuesday afternoon.

Tennis ball wasteland?

NEW YORK (AP) — Tennis has a fuzzy yellow problem most players don’t think about when they open can after can of fresh balls, or when umpires at U.S. Open matches make their frequent requests for “new balls please.”

Housing survey now available

