Some residential and commercial development plans in eastern Norfolk were given the green light from the Norfolk Planning Commission on Tuesday morning.
Mark Otto of Innate Development presented a plan to the commission for a subdivision in Legacy Bend in eastern Norfolk. The neighborhood, he said, is going to have about 65 single-family homes and several apartment buildings, with large green spaces and sidewalks.
“We’re building a community within a community,” Otto said.
The commission approved the preliminary plan for the development.
The commission also approved a commercial area near Victory Road and Highway 275. The development calls for eight commercial lots, to be anchored by a truck stop and convenience store near the intersection of Highway 35 and Highway 275.
A representative from JEO Consulting said the commercial land is in high demand as a new apartment complex, Victory Village, will be built directly north of the development.
The commission also approved a plan for three large acreages along Benjamin Avenue near Highway 35.
The Norfolk Planning Commission met Tuesday at 7:30 a.m. at the Norfolk City Council Chambers.
Commission members present: Frank Arens, Matt Gilmore, Zack Gangwer, Mary Hammond, Kyle Deets, Martin Griffith, Dirk Waite and Dan Spray.
Commission members absent: Jacob Thone.
Meeting lasted: 45 minutes.
Others in attendance: City staff, three; media representatives, two; and five from the public.
Action items:
— The planning commission held a public hearing and approved a preliminary planned development near Legacy Bend.
— The commission held a public hearing and approved a zone change from Agricultural to Rural Residential at the intersection of Highway 35 and Benjamin Avenue.
— The commission held a public hearing and approved a zone change from I-1 (Light Industrial) to C-3 (Service Commercial) near the intersection of Highway 35 and East Omaha Avenue.
— The commission approved the final plat of Wilson’s Addition and the preliminary plat of Prime Stop Subdivision.
— The commission received the May 2020 building permit report.