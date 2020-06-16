Eastern Norfolk subdivision

A rendering of a proposed subdivision in eastern Norfolk.

 Courtesy slide

Some residential and commercial development plans in eastern Norfolk were given the green light from the Norfolk Planning Commission on Tuesday morning.

Mark Otto of Innate Development presented a plan to the commission for a subdivision in Legacy Bend in eastern Norfolk. The neighborhood, he said, is going to have about 65 single-family homes and several apartment buildings, with large green spaces and sidewalks.

“We’re building a community within a community,” Otto said.

The commission approved the preliminary plan for the development.

The commission also approved a commercial area near Victory Road and Highway 275. The development calls for eight commercial lots, to be anchored by a truck stop and convenience store near the intersection of Highway 35 and Highway 275.

A representative from JEO Consulting said the commercial land is in high demand as a new apartment complex, Victory Village, will be built directly north of the development.

The commission also approved a plan for three large acreages along Benjamin Avenue near Highway 35.

The Norfolk Planning Commission met Tuesday at 7:30 a.m. at the Norfolk City Council Chambers.

Commission members present: Frank Arens, Matt Gilmore, Zack Gangwer, Mary Hammond, Kyle Deets, Martin Griffith, Dirk Waite and Dan Spray.

Commission members absent: Jacob Thone.

Meeting lasted: 45 minutes.

Others in attendance: City staff, three; media representatives, two; and five from the public.

Action items:

— The planning commission held a public hearing and approved a preliminary planned development near Legacy Bend.

— The commission held a public hearing and approved a zone change from Agricultural to Rural Residential at the intersection of Highway 35 and Benjamin Avenue.

— The commission held a public hearing and approved a zone change from I-1 (Light Industrial) to C-3 (Service Commercial) near the intersection of Highway 35 and East Omaha Avenue.

— The commission approved the final plat of Wilson’s Addition and the preliminary plat of Prime Stop Subdivision.

— The commission received the May 2020 building permit report.

