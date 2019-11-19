The Norfolk Planning Commission approved another development in a quickly developing area of eastern Norfolk.
The site, known as the Arbor View Redevelopment, will be on the north side of the Nor-Park housing development near the Nebraska Public Power District and Nucor facilities on Chestnut Street in southeast Norfolk.
The development plan calls for 13 single-family homes on portions of East Pasewalk Avenue and East Bluff Avenue that will be constructed in the future.
A representative of the developers told the commission Tuesday morning that the development serves to round out the Nor-Park neighborhood and provide additional workforce housing.
The area was selected mainly because it was simply available, but also because the area is appropriate for workforce housing.
But some members of the planning commission took issue with the fact the developer is seeking tax increment financing, or TIF.
Commissioner Frank Arens said TIF is used primarily to encourage redevelopment in blighted areas that otherwise wouldn’t attract private development. But Arens said he believes the Arbor View area would eventually attract investment without the need of TIF in the future.
But the developers, in its application to the city, stated that the project would not be financially feasible without TIF, incurring a loss of more than $300,000.
The planning commission ultimately approved the development plan without a dissenting vote. The plan will now need approval from the city council.
The Norfolk Planning Commission met Tuesday at 7:30 a.m. at the Norfolk City Council Chambers.
Commission members present: Frank Arens, Matt Gilmore, Mary Hammond, Jacob Thone, Martin Griffith, Dirk Waite and Dan Spray.
Commission members absent: Kyle Deets and Zack Gangwer.
Meeting lasted: 20 minutes.
Others in attendance: City staff, three; media representatives, two; and five from the public.
Action items:
— A public hearing was removed from the agenda at the request of the applicant before the meeting.
— The planning commission held a public hearing and approved the Arbor View Redevelopment Plan.
— The commission approved the final plat of Back Lot Subdivision.
— The commission received the October building permit report.