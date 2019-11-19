arbor view graphic

This map shows the future site of Arbor View, outlined in red, a new housing development in southeast Norfolk.

 Courtesy Image

The Norfolk Planning Commission approved another development in a quickly developing area of eastern Norfolk.

The site, known as the Arbor View Redevelopment, will be on the north side of the Nor-Park housing development near the Nebraska Public Power District and Nucor facilities on Chestnut Street in southeast Norfolk.

The development plan calls for 13 single-family homes on portions of East Pasewalk Avenue and East Bluff Avenue that will be constructed in the future.

A representative of the developers told the commission Tuesday morning that the development serves to round out the Nor-Park neighborhood and provide additional workforce housing.

The area was selected mainly because it was simply available, but also because the area is appropriate for workforce housing.

But some members of the planning commission took issue with the fact the developer is seeking tax increment financing, or TIF.

Commissioner Frank Arens said TIF is used primarily to encourage redevelopment in blighted areas that otherwise wouldn’t attract private development. But Arens said he believes the Arbor View area would eventually attract investment without the need of TIF in the future.

But the developers, in its application to the city, stated that the project would not be financially feasible without TIF, incurring a loss of more than $300,000.

The planning commission ultimately approved the development plan without a dissenting vote. The plan will now need approval from the city council.

****

The Norfolk Planning Commission met Tuesday at 7:30 a.m. at the Norfolk City Council Chambers.

Commission members present: Frank Arens, Matt Gilmore, Mary Hammond, Jacob Thone, Martin Griffith, Dirk Waite and Dan Spray.

Commission members absent: Kyle Deets and Zack Gangwer.

Meeting lasted: 20 minutes.

Others in attendance: City staff, three; media representatives, two; and five from the public.

Action items:

— A public hearing was removed from the agenda at the request of the applicant before the meeting.

— The planning commission held a public hearing and approved the Arbor View Redevelopment Plan.

— The commission approved the final plat of Back Lot Subdivision.

— The commission received the October building permit report.

Tags

In other news

Multi-county pursuit ends in arrest

Multi-county pursuit ends in arrest

A high-speed pursuit across multiple counties ended in the arrest of a South Dakota man in connection to an assault on an officer with a vehicle, driving under the influence and felony flight to avoid arrest.

Norfolk man sentenced for strangulation

Norfolk man sentenced for strangulation

Lloyd Gilpin, 36, of Norfolk was sentenced to three years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections for strangulation by Madison County District Court Judge James Kube on Monday.

Top White House aides call Trump call ‘improper,’ ‘unusual’

Top White House aides call Trump call ‘improper,’ ‘unusual’

WASHINGTON (AP) — One top national security aide who listened to President Donald Trump’s July call with Ukraine’s president called it “improper.” Another said it was “unusual.” The two testified Tuesday at House impeachment hearings as the inquiry reached deeper into the White House.