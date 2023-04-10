The Norfolk Housing Agency

The Norfolk Housing Agency is settling into its new home after 25 years at its downtown location. The move came as Ho-Chunk Capital moves forward with its plan to redevelop the Kensington, where the agency had operated for a quarter of a century. The agency is now located at 1310 W. Norfolk Ave., Suite D.

 COURTESY PHOTO

After 25 years downtown, the Norfolk Housing Agency has a new home.

Last Wednesday, the housing agency relocated from the Kensington to 1310 W. Norfolk Ave., Suite D, in the building west of Walgreens.

The move was part of Ho-Chunk Capital’s purchase of the Kensington in downtown Norfolk. The more than $14 million redevelopment project will convert the historic building into a boutique hotel.

Gary Bretschneider, executive director of the agency, said the agency is excited to be handing ownership of the historic building to Ho-Chunk Capital.

“From the day we received the proposal from Ho-Chunk Capital, and they shared their vision for a revived Hotel Norfolk, the Norfolk Housing Agency staff has worked tirelessly to assist in keeping the Kensington the cornerstone building it was meant to be when construction started in 1921,” Bretschneider said.

In addition, Bretschneider said the agency is excited to show off its new location to the clients, landlords and tenants who have stopped at the Kensington for assistance.

Hours will remain the same — 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. A drop box is available on the front wall for tenant payments and client documents at the new location.

Questions may be directed to the housing agency by calling 402-844-2080.

