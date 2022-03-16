The Norfolk Fire Division extinguished a house fire at 418 Verges Ave. in Norfolk at 2:24 p.m. on Tuesday that resulted in more than $45,000 in damage.
According to assistant fire chief Trever O'Brien, the first arriving units saw flames coming from the east side of exterior structure of the house. The fire appeared to have started on the deck of the house, with moderate smoke and no flames on the inside.
It took approximately 20 firefighters and six rigs to get the fire under control in about 20 minutes. Another 45 minutes was spent overhauling the structure, O’Brien said.
There were no injuries, and two dogs got out of the house safely, O’Brien said.
According to O’Brien, the damage to the property sustained was $35,500 with an additional $10,000 to the contents.
Norfolk Rescue, Hadar Fire and Rescue, Red Cross, Norfolk Police Division, Black Hills Energy and Nebraska Public Power District were also on scene.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
As a part of daylight saving time, the Norfolk Fire Division is reminding people to change smoke detector batteries. Officials also recommend disposing of smoking materials in a metal can with wet sand and making sure the materials are fully extinguished before the area is left unattended.
